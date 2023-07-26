Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate resolution was sequel to a motion at plenary on Wednesday sponsored by Senator Sunday Katung (PDP PDP- Kaduna-South) notifying the red chamber on death of 20 people in Kafanchan and Makarfi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxin. It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

Katung said the index case of a four-year-old male child whose illness started on July 4 in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) has led to the killing of about 20 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further notes that since this index case, the Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll from the diphtheria outbreak in the state has risen to 17 with 68 suspected cases identified across the state as at Sunday July 23, 2023.

“Also notes that a breakdown shows 10 people have reportedly died from the disease in Kafanchan, Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State, while three died in Makarfi LGA, while seven others were hospitalised.

“Cognizant that diphtheria is a highly contagious, infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria rendering infected people struck with serious breathing and swallowing problems that may develop sores on the skin.”

The lawmaker expressed concern that the highly contagious nature of the disease means that without immediate and concerted efforts towards curbing, it would spread at a devastating rate in rural communities.

He said Nigeria’s recent experiences with Ebola virus and the Covid-19 pandemic showed why outbreaks of virus epidemics must be fought with the best biomedical and scientific tools and knowledge available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Sen Ibrahim Khalid (PDP- Kaduna), who seconded the motion, said the disease was dangerous and deadly.

Khalid said the spread of the disease was wider, adding that instead of focusing on the five affected LGAs, the government should look at a holistic approach.

According to him, Jama’a and Makarfi LGAs are border towns with Kano, Katsina while Jama’a LGA shared borders with Nasarawa and Plateau state

He said if the disease was contained in the communities, it would help stop the loss of lives.

Senator Tony Nwoye (LP- Anambra North) said the disease was infectious and dangerous like Ebola and COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the bacteria was very stubborn, adding that the government must provide the vaccine immediately.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha said the motion was a wakeup call, adding that Senate must look at the health sector budget critically.

Senator Diket Plang said the nature of the disease was very dangerous, adding that the season was a season where people interact and the disease could be spread through contact.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who thanked Katung for the motion, said vaccination would save lives and help the country from going into pandemic.

“This one has a preventable solution. Everyone should be up and doing so that this disease do not reach a pandemic level,” Akpabio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Senate in its further resolutions mandated Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) to liaise with the hierarchy of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and other states for massive vaccines against the disease.

It called for search on active cases of diphtheria with contact tracing, risk communication activities and movement of affected cases to health facilities for management.