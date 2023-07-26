ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

News Agency Of Nigeria

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said vaccination would save lives and help the country from going into pandemic.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

Senate resolution was sequel to a motion at plenary on Wednesday sponsored by Senator Sunday Katung (PDP PDP- Kaduna-South) notifying the red chamber on death of 20 people in Kafanchan and Makarfi local government areas of Kaduna State.

Diphtheria is a serious infection caused by strains of bacteria called Corynebacterium diphtheriae that make toxin. It can lead to difficulty breathing, heart rhythm problems, and even death.

Katung said the index case of a four-year-old male child whose illness started on July 4 in Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA) has led to the killing of about 20 people.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Further notes that since this index case, the Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll from the diphtheria outbreak in the state has risen to 17 with 68 suspected cases identified across the state as at Sunday July 23, 2023.

“Also notes that a breakdown shows 10 people have reportedly died from the disease in Kafanchan, Jema’a LGA of Kaduna State, while three died in Makarfi LGA, while seven others were hospitalised.

“Cognizant that diphtheria is a highly contagious, infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria rendering infected people struck with serious breathing and swallowing problems that may develop sores on the skin.”

The lawmaker expressed concern that the highly contagious nature of the disease means that without immediate and concerted efforts towards curbing, it would spread at a devastating rate in rural communities.

He said Nigeria’s recent experiences with Ebola virus and the Covid-19 pandemic showed why outbreaks of virus epidemics must be fought with the best biomedical and scientific tools and knowledge available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Sen Ibrahim Khalid (PDP- Kaduna), who seconded the motion, said the disease was dangerous and deadly.

Khalid said the spread of the disease was wider, adding that instead of focusing on the five affected LGAs, the government should look at a holistic approach.

According to him, Jama’a and Makarfi LGAs are border towns with Kano, Katsina while Jama’a LGA shared borders with Nasarawa and Plateau state

He said if the disease was contained in the communities, it would help stop the loss of lives.

Senator Tony Nwoye (LP- Anambra North) said the disease was infectious and dangerous like Ebola and COVID-19.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the bacteria was very stubborn, adding that the government must provide the vaccine immediately.

Senator Darlington Nwokocha said the motion was a wakeup call, adding that Senate must look at the health sector budget critically.

Senator Diket Plang said the nature of the disease was very dangerous, adding that the season was a season where people interact and the disease could be spread through contact.

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, who thanked Katung for the motion, said vaccination would save lives and help the country from going into pandemic.

This one has a preventable solution. Everyone should be up and doing so that this disease do not reach a pandemic level,” Akpabio said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, the Senate in its further resolutions mandated Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) and the Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) to liaise with the hierarchy of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and other states for massive vaccines against the disease.

It called for search on active cases of diphtheria with contact tracing, risk communication activities and movement of affected cases to health facilities for management.

It also mandated Federal Ministry of Health to liaise with Kaduna State Ministry of Health to deploy health workers to affected areas and intensify surveillance activities across the 23 LGAs of Kaduna State and neighbouring states.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

We're open to suggestions to improve electoral process - INEC Chairman

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Federal polytechnic in Ebonyi to identify ghost workers

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Senate tells Health Ministry to immunise Nigerians against Diphtheria

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

Institute offers scholarships to 3 students who built SUV in Kogi

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

APC Chairmen endorse Ganduje for national chairmanship

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

102 LGAs now open defecation free in Nigeria – Official

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

NDLEA arrests 30 suspects for drug-related offences in Edo

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FRSC begins clampdown on vehicles with concealed number plates

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

FG completes 500,000 cubic metre water scheme in Ogoniland

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Super Falcons: Blow for Nigeria as Oshoala is set to miss Australia clash

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Explained: Can Lionel Messi still win the MLS Golden Boot?

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

Ronaldo vs Messi: Fashion icon Kim Kardashian picks the GOAT

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

5 things to know about Canada’s Quinn, the FIFA World Cup’s first transgender and non-binary player

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Messi: Diddy, DJ Khaled turn up as GOAT scores 2 goals for Inter Miami in 4-0 win against Atlanta United

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

Tobi Amusan: How Nigerian hurdler made World Record history a year ago

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joy Bishara and her lover. [Daily Trust]

Chibok girl who escaped Boko Haram abduction in 2014 is getting married in US

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was sworn in on Monday, May 29, 2023. [Presidency]

50 days without ministers, what happened to hitting the ground running? [Editor's Opinion]

President Bola Tinubu

Tinubu vows to deploy state power to enhance national security

Pic From Left, An In-law of the deceased, Mr Femi Awokoya, also an In-law, Mr Babatunde Fashola, his Wife and Daughter of the deceased, Abimbola, Wife of Lagos Governor, Mrs, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu and Wife of the Lagos Deputy Governor, Mrs Remi Hamzat at the wake Keep and night of tribute of Madam Edith Dibofu, in Lagos, [Wednesday (19/07/2023),Wasiu Zubair/NAN]

Fashola, others extol late mother-in-law’s virtues