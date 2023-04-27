The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate is set to give legal backing to the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC).

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

This came to the fore during a Public Hearing organised on two bills by the Senate Committee on Science and Technology chaired by Sen. Uche Ekwunife (PDP-Anambra), on Thursday in Abuja.

Recommended articles

The two bills are: “Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) Act (Repeal and Reenactment) Bill 2022 and Nigerian Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation (Establishment) Bill, 2023”.

The NAEC bill was sponsored by Sen. Emmanuel Orker-jev (PDP-Benue) while the Nigerian Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation Bill was sponsored by Sen. Sani Musa (APC-Niger).

In her welcome remarks, Ekwunife said the passage of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission Act (repeal and reenactment) was crucial to the development of the science and technology sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

She explained that the act was enacted 46 years ago in 1976, adding that since then, there were no legislative steps taken to improve the commission in line with realities of global dynamics.

Ekwunife said: “This Bill, therefore, seeks to repeal the Atomic Energy Commission Act (CAP.N91) Laws of the Federation to streamline its provisions.

“The Bill will make the commission cater for robust implementation of National Nuclear Programme in line with acceptable international standards in accordance with Nigeria’s obligation under relevant international legal instruments.”

She said repeal of the act was not in any way intended for negative use of nuclear power such as armament but mainly for peaceful purpose in areas of nuclear power, medical diagnoses and others.

“The repeal also intends to make the commission develop the ways and technical machinery to effectively explore, exploit and harness atomic energy for peaceful applications and for sustainable national development.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the Nigerian Content in Programmes, Contracts, Science, Engineering, Technology and Innovation Bill, Ekwunife said that it aimed at harnessing domestic talents and the development of indigenous capacity in science and technology.

Also speaking, Chairman, NAEC, Prof. Yusuf Ahmed said the decision to embark on a nuclear programme in Nigeria represented a long term commitment to safety.

He, however, said that the lack of requisite legal framework was a challenge that had greatly slowed the activities of the commission to be able to harness the potential of atomic energy.

Ahmed also urged the senate to amend Section 2 of the NAEC bill which deals with the leadership structure of the commission.

“This has been one of the major challenges in the implementation of the National Nuclear Energy Programmme.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Mr Festus Osifo, President, Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said the association had members from the commission and the authority.

Osifo, who was represented by Owan Abua, Branch President, DPR PENGASSAN branch, said the bill would go a long way to enhance the promotion of a peaceful use of nuclear atomic energy in the country.

“I suggest to the committee that it looks into the whole governance aspect in the nuclear regulatory space to be able to streamline the functions such that we will not have overlapping functions.”

Also, President, Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE), Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, said that there “will likely be a clash between the two agencies if the gray areas in the bill are not amended.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

JAMB urges candidates to shun exam malpractice

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Senate set to pass Atomic Energy Commission bill

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

Nigerian students fleeing Sudan are reportedly stranded in desert

I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

I have the capacity to unite Nigeria – Orji Uzor Kalu

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

UN registers more than 1,000 Sudanese refugee families in Chad

Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Supreme Court issues new order on Nnamdi Kanu’s case

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

Tinubu will make Nigeria economic capital of Africa – Traditional ruler

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

I am in shock over murder of APGA chieftain — Nweke

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Landlord docked for alleged forceful eviction of tenant

Pulse Sports

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal won’t give up on title race

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Manchester City vs Arsenal: 5 mistakes Arteta made that cost Gunners the game

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler, Adebayo inspire Miami Heat to knockout Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee Bucks

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Steph Curry leads Warriors to beat Kings, take series lead

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Chelsea give reasons for Mauricio Pochettino appointment after Graham Potter disaster

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

Al Ahly favorites as BAL set to resume with Nile Conference in Egypt

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers.

Nurses, midwives lament exclusion from 40% pay rise for FG workers

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground.

Muslim Twitter excited over video of Igbo Muslims at Enugu Eid ground

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates

Femi Fani-Kayode [Facebook/Femi Fani-Kayode]

Court transfers Fani-Kayode's ₦‎4.6 billion fraud trial from Lagos to Abuja