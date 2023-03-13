ADVERTISEMENT
Senate resumes plenary March 21

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Senate is to resume plenary on Tuesday (March 21), the Clerk of the Senate, Mr Chinedu Akubueze, has said.

A statement issued by Akubueze on Monday in Abuja said that the plenary had been rescheduled from March 14 to March 21.

He said: “This is to inform all Senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that the resumption of the Senate in Plenary has been rescheduled from Tuesday, March 14 to Tuesday, March 21.

“All senators are by this notice requested to resume sitting in plenary on Tuesday, March 21, by 10 a.m prompt.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate had on March 2, suspended plenary to March 14, to enable senators participate in the the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections.

The election which was slated for March 11 was postponed to March 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

