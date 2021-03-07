President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the occasion of his 64th birthday coming up on Monday.

Lawan, in a statement issued in Abuja on Sunday by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, joined family and friends to celebrate Osinbajo.

He described the vice president as an erudite lawyer, intellectual giant, respected religious leader and distinguished administrator.

“His Excellency, Prof. Osinbajo has made his marks in his many fields of endeavour and particularly, in the administration of our great nation.

“I pray that God Almighty will continue to imbue him with wisdom and good health, as he ably supports President Muhammadu Buhari on the patriotic mission to transform Nigeria and unite the people in happiness and prosperity.

“Mr Vice President, here is again wishing you a happy birthday and many happy returns of the day,” Lawan said.

The senate president wished the vice president many more years in robust health.