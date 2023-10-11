Senate President Akpabio tells Nigerian journalists to prioritise health

During the visit on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Akpabio, represented by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, expressed his concerns about the well-being of journalists who often work tirelessly to report news. He stressed the need for journalists to prioritise their health, echoing the popular saying, "health is wealth."

"Health, they say, is wealth, and I urge you to take this very seriously," Akpabio emphasised. "I understand the stress and struggles to break the news, but you must be conscious of your health needs at every point in time. Do not wait until you are unwell before seeking medical attention. Regular check-ups are vital to avoid any deterioration in your health condition."

Akpabio not only offered words of advice but also proposed a collaborative effort between the Senate and the Press Corps. He suggested establishing a system where journalists could have access to routine medical checks and healthcare facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I want a situation where we could have an understanding, where you can walk individually or as a group once in a while to have a facility for medical checks," he said,