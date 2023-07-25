Senate postpones announcement of Tinubu’s ministerial list to Wednesday
Bamidele Opeyemi moved the motion to postpone the announcement.
The majority leader, Senator Bamidele Opeyemi moved the motion to postpone the announcement without explanation during the Senate plenary on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.
Senator Simon Davou Mwadkwon, the Senate’s minority leader seconded the motion to postpone the announcement to the next legislative date.
The President is reported to have submitted the ministerial list to the Senate last week but the Senate allegedly delayed the announcement due to some changes being effected on the list.
