RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes Nigerian Start-up Bill, others

Authors:

Ima Elijah

The council, upon its establishment, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria...

The Nigerian Senate
The Nigerian Senate

The Nigerian Senate, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, passed the Nigerian start-up Bill.

Recommended articles

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC – Kogi Central), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, the council, upon its establishment, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a bill for an Act to provide for the ease of doing business to ensure transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria and for other related matters, Wednesday, scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC – Ondo North).

The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Trade and Investment for further legislative input.

The Committee was given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.

In a related development, another bill to establish the Federal Nephrology and Kidney Research and Treatment Centre Hadejia also scaled the second reading on the floor.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia (APC – Jigawa North-East), was referred by Lawan to the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).

The Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe-led Committee was given four weeks to turn in its report.

Authors:

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate passes Nigerian Start-up Bill, others

Senate passes Nigerian Start-up Bill, others

Syria breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Syria breaks diplomatic ties with Ukraine

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Trending

Dabiri-Erewa expresses anger over Kemi Badenoch's remarks on Nigerian politicians

Kemi Badenoch. [TheCable]

CAN asks Christians to reject candidates with links to terrorists, drugs, corruption

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

Tinubu storms out of Osun, meets APC Speakers in Abuja

Bola Tinubu

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin

Tinubu is trying to be like Pablo Escobar - David Hundeyin