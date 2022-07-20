Senate passes Nigerian Start-up Bill, others

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on ICT and Cyber Security.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Oseni Yakubu (APC – Kogi Central), in his presentation, said the bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

According to him, the council, upon its establishment, would create and develop an enabling environment for technology-enabled start-ups in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, a bill for an Act to provide for the ease of doing business to ensure transparency, efficiency and productivity in Nigeria and for other related matters, Wednesday, scaled second reading.

The bill was sponsored by the Deputy Senate Leader, Ajayi Boroffice (APC – Ondo North).

The bill after consideration was referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Committee on Trade and Investment for further legislative input.

The Committee was given two weeks to report back to the chamber in plenary.

In a related development, another bill to establish the Federal Nephrology and Kidney Research and Treatment Centre Hadejia also scaled the second reading on the floor.

The bill, sponsored by Senator Hassan Ibrahim Hadejia (APC – Jigawa North-East), was referred by Lawan to the Committee on Health (Secondary and Tertiary).