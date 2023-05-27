The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate passes Bill to take CBN Ways and Means advances to FG 15%

News Agency Of Nigeria

According to Senator Abdullahi, the bill has been read for the first time on May 24.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS)
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan (Tope Brown/NASS)

Recommended articles

The passage of the bill, followed its presentation and consideration at plenary on Saturday.

The bill was sponsored by Sen. Gobir Abdullahi (APC- Sokoto).

Section 38 of the CBN Act had stated that “Notwithstanding the provisions of the section 34(d) of the act, the bank may grant temporary advances to the Federal Government in respect of temporary deficiency of budget revenue at such rate as the bank may determine.

ADVERTISEMENT

It further stated that the total amount of such advances outstanding shall not at any time exceed five per cent of the previous year’s actual revenue of the Federal Government.

Abdullahi, however, in his lead debate said: “Mr. President, my respected colleagues, permit me to lead the debate on this bill, which seeks to amend the CBN Act to increase the total CBN advances to Federal Government from five per cent to a maximum of fifteen per cent.”

According to him, the bill has been read for the first time on May 24.

He said the essence of the bill was to enable the federal government meet its immediate and future obligation in the approval of the ways and means by the National Assembly and advances to the federal government by the CBN.

“This amendment is very consequential and it needs the support of us all, it is to enable the federal government to embark on very important projects that will inflate and rejig the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I therefore urge you all to support the passage of this bill,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate passes Bill to take CBN Ways and Means advances to FG 15%

Senate passes Bill to take CBN Ways and Means advances to FG 15%

Buhari preaches unity, inclusion as Kenyatta delivers inauguration lecture

Buhari preaches unity, inclusion as Kenyatta delivers inauguration lecture

Buhari to make farewell broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday

Buhari to make farewell broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday

Elections are over, it's time to unite Nigerians - Kenyatta tells Tinubu

Elections are over, it's time to unite Nigerians - Kenyatta tells Tinubu

Our government has no Islamisation agenda - Shettima assures Nigerians

Our government has no Islamisation agenda - Shettima assures Nigerians

Governor-elect, Alia vows to prioritise Benue children’s welfare

Governor-elect, Alia vows to prioritise Benue children’s welfare

Buhari could have achieved more by monitoring appointees – IPAC

Buhari could have achieved more by monitoring appointees – IPAC

My staff worked under intense pressure — Aisha Buhari

My staff worked under intense pressure — Aisha Buhari

Group passes vote of confidence on Tinubu ahead of inauguration

Group passes vote of confidence on Tinubu ahead of inauguration

Pulse Sports

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Abike Dabiri Erewa [Ripples]

Call your girls to order  —  Abike Dabiri tells Arise TV owner

Muhammadu Buhari Second Niger Bridge. [Presidency]

Southeast governors agree to name Second Niger Bridge after Buhari

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

Nigeria Air plane to arrive Friday - Aviation Minister

The Ministry of Aviation is set to take delivery of two aircraft as it prepares to launch Nigeria Air. [Quartz]

Nigeria Air plane arrives Abuja, ending speculation of its whereabouts