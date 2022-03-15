Senate passes bill to establish Federal College of Education in Edo

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ahmad Babba-Kaita, recalled that the bill which scaled second reading on Sept. 28, 2021, was sponsored by Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo).

Babba-Kaita said the objective of the bill is to provide a legislative framework to support the establishment of the college.

According to the lawmaker, the institution will augment the shortfall of teachers, as well as meet learning, research and instructional needs of the prospective students of host communities in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“The legislative framework designed for the college is to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and other certification in the areas of its core subjects of interest on both full-time and part-time basis,” Babba-Kaita said.