Senate passes bill to establish Federal College of Education in Edo

The Senate has set in motion the needed legislative framework for the establishment of the Federal College of Education, Ekiadolor, Edo.

Senate (DailyNigerian)
Senate (DailyNigerian)

This followed the passage of the bill which considered a report by the Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TetFund during plenary on Tuesday in Abuja.

The Chairman of the Committee, Sen. Ahmad Babba-Kaita, recalled that the bill which scaled second reading on Sept. 28, 2021, was sponsored by Sen. Matthew Urhoghide (PDP-Edo).

Babba-Kaita said the objective of the bill is to provide a legislative framework to support the establishment of the college.

According to the lawmaker, the institution will augment the shortfall of teachers, as well as meet learning, research and instructional needs of the prospective students of host communities in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

“The legislative framework designed for the college is to offer Nigeria Certificate in Education (NCE) and other certification in the areas of its core subjects of interest on both full-time and part-time basis,” Babba-Kaita said.

He added that the College would, among other things, identify educational needs of the people with a view to finding a lasting solution to the context of government’s overall national educational development agenda.

