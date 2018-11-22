Pulse.ng logo
Senate orders Police to vacate Akwa Ibom Assembly complex

The legislators directed the police to grant the state lawmakers access to their chambers.

Senate President Bukola Saraki speaks on how he spent millions of Naira to sponsor Buhari in 2015 play

Dr. Bukola Saraki

(The Herald Nigeria)

The Senate during its sitting on Thursday,  November 22, 2018 ordered the Nigerian police force to vacate the premises of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

The legislators also directed the police to grant the state lawmakers access to their chambers.

Senator Bassey Akpan disclosed in the plenary that the lawmakers were still unable to access their chambers in the state.

"Security agents are still there. No legislator has been allowed in or out. We owe the people of Akwa Ibom this responsibility. It is not right. An injury to Akwa Ibom State is an injury to Nigeria," he said

During the discussion on the issue, Senator Ahmed Kaita added, "If the police vacate the premises, the legislators will go in there with their supporters and create fracas. The police are only there to promote peace. Let us, as a Senate, verify the facts of this issue before taking any action."

After the debate by several lawmakers, the senate president, Bukola Saraki, directed the Police authorities to vacate the premises and not prevent the legislators to have access to the chambers.

Security forces invaded the premises of the assembly following the crisis that erupted in the chamber on Monday when the Speaker, Onofiok Luke, declared vacant the seats of five lawmakers who had defected from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

