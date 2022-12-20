Senate confirms Onochie as NDDC chairman
This is coming a week after President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Ifeanyi-Onochie as NDDC Chairman.
The Senate also confirmed the appointment of 12 other appointees during its plenary on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
This is coming a week after President Muhammadu Buhari asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Ifeanyi-Onochie as the substantive chairman of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission.
In his letter to the Senate, the president also named 14 others as Managing Director, Executive Directors, and members of the Board.
Details later…
