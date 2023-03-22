ADVERTISEMENT
Senate confirms Ojukwu’s re-appointment as NHRC Executive Secretary

News Agency Of Nigeria

Similarly, the upper legislative chamber also confirmed the appointment of Justice Stanley Lawal as the substantive President of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Customary Court of Appeal.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the confirmation followed the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters during Wednesday’s plenary.

NAN also reports that the report was presented by Chairman of the committee, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele, in his presentation, said that while the nominee was being screened, there were no reports against him.

He said: “Record checks and investigation by security agencies did not reveal any negative trace against him.

NAN reports that Lawal had been in acting capacity since October 2022.

According to the report, the appointment became necessary following the retirement of Justice Abazi Abubakar upon the attainment of the mandatory retirement age of 65.

The committee said that the nominee had met the requirements of the constitution and that no criminal record was found against him after investigations by relevant security agencies.

