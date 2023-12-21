ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

News Agency Of Nigeria

The lawmakers called for improved funding of the judiciary as it would ensure the speedy dispensation of justice.

Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators with Senate President Godswill Akpabio (left) [Tope Brown]

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and legal Matters at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the report, Senator Mohammed Monguno, the Chairman of the Committee, said the request for confirmation of the nominees was in pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the committee at the screening received their curriculum vitae and other documents on their suitability for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The nominees individually demonstrated knowledge and grasp on questions asked by members of the committee," he said.

Monguno said there was no criminal record or petition against the nominees, saying that they all possessed the requisite experience and competency to function as Supreme Court Justices.

Senator Binos Yaroe, who seconded the motion for adoption of the report, said the nominees were all eminently qualified for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

He said all the nominees emanated from the Appeal Courts, urging that efforts should be made in the near future to nominate law scholars who were suitable from the academia.

Former President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, commended President Bola Tinubu for the nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called for improved funding of the judiciary saying that improved funding would ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

"Let us give them more resources," Lawan said.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said allocation of more resources for the judiciary would improve modern ways of justice dispensation, while also commending Tinubu for accommodating all zones in the nomination.

He congratulated the justices and prayed that God grant them wisdom and strength of character to carry out justice in Nigeria.

The new Supreme Court Justices were Jummai Sankey, Stephen Adah, Mohammed Idris, Haruna Tsammani, Jamilu Tukur, Abubakar Umar, Chidiebere Uwa, Chioma Nwosu-Iheme, Obande Ogbuinya, Moore Adumein and Habeeb Abiru.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

JAMB blames registration fee hike on cashless policy

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

World's second malaria vaccine officially gets WHO pre-qualification

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

Tinubu approves school feeding project to get children back in classrooms

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Tinubu heads to Lagos for holidays as Senate confirms 11 Justices

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

Governor Bago approves 7-day public holiday for Niger State workers

Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Remi Tinubu's pet project donates ₦100k each to 250 elderly people in Nasarawa

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Supreme Court reserves judgment in Abba Yusuf's appeal over Kano election verdict

Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Pastor Kumuyi affirms traditional marriage values amidst global Development

Pulse Sports

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

According to Cardoso, the apprehension surrounding Emefiele's policy end date triggered widespread hoarding, as many feared that the old notes would lose legal tender status.

Many are hoarding – CBN's Cardoso blames naira scarcity on Emefiele

Justice Ekaette Obot (PremiumTimes)

Akwa Ibom CJ pardons 14 inmates during visit to Ikot Ekpene correctional centre

Proscribed leader of IPOV, Nnamdi Kanu flanked by his lawyers. [Channels TV]

Supreme Court to determine Nnamdi Kanu's fate Friday

First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu [Presidency]

Oluremi Tinubu urges governors’ wives to complement President Tinubu’s agenda