Senate confirms 11 Supreme Court Justices President Tinubu nominated

This followed the adoption of the report of Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and legal Matters at the Committee of the Whole on Thursday.

Presenting the report, Senator Mohammed Monguno, the Chairman of the Committee, said the request for confirmation of the nominees was in pursuant to section 231(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).

He said the committee at the screening received their curriculum vitae and other documents on their suitability for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The nominees individually demonstrated knowledge and grasp on questions asked by members of the committee," he said.

Monguno said there was no criminal record or petition against the nominees, saying that they all possessed the requisite experience and competency to function as Supreme Court Justices.

Senator Binos Yaroe, who seconded the motion for adoption of the report, said the nominees were all eminently qualified for appointment as Supreme Court Justices.

He said all the nominees emanated from the Appeal Courts, urging that efforts should be made in the near future to nominate law scholars who were suitable from the academia.

Former President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan and former Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu, commended President Bola Tinubu for the nomination.

ADVERTISEMENT

They called for improved funding of the judiciary saying that improved funding would ensure speedy dispensation of justice.

"Let us give them more resources," Lawan said.

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, said allocation of more resources for the judiciary would improve modern ways of justice dispensation, while also commending Tinubu for accommodating all zones in the nomination.

He congratulated the justices and prayed that God grant them wisdom and strength of character to carry out justice in Nigeria.