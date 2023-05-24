The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Senate bill to compensate victims of EndSARS passes 2nd reading

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bill seeks to provide for the establishment of the EndSARS Victims Compensation Fund.

The EndSARS protests rocked Nigeria in 2020
The EndSARS protests rocked Nigeria in 2020

The bill entitled, A Bill for an Act to Amend the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Act, was sponsored by Senator Bassey Gershom (PDP Cross-River ).

Bassey in his lead debate, said the bill sought to provide for the establishment of the EndSARS Victims Compensation Fund.

Bassey said, "Distinguished colleagues, you may recall that as a result of the EndSARS nationwide protests in October 2020.

"Judicial panels of inquiry were constituted to address the demands of protesters and compensation for verified victims of the EndSARS protest.

"The findings of the judicial panels of inquiry and the Senate Joint Committee on EndSARS revealed the killing of protesters, destruction of private and public properties by rampaging hoodlums, who seized and took over the protest, destroyed and looted valuable assets.

"However distinguished colleagues the implementation of the recommendation of all the panels and committees regarding compensation has been very discouraging."

According to him, the victims have been left to continually groan under the pains of injury inflicted by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest.

He said the eventual establishment of the fund and implementation of the recommendation of the judicial panel of inquiry and Senate Joint Committee on EndSARS would certainly bring succour to the victims of the 2020 Endsars nationwide protest.

"Mr President, distinguished colleagues, it is my prayer that you support this amendment bill that seeks to bring hope to the victims of the 2020 EndSARS protest," he said.

President of Senate, Ahmad Lawan, thereafter referred the bill to the Committee on Special Duties for further legislative input and report back to plenary in one week.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

