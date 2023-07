Senate asks public, private employers to abolish age requirement

Senate resolution was sequel to consideration and adoption of a motion at plenary on Wednesday.

The motion titled “Age Requirement Pre-condition for Employment in Nigeria, Urgent Need for Intervention” was sponsored by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP- Benue).

Moro, in his debate, said age limit as precondition for employment violates Chapter 4, section 42(2) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), which guarantees every citizen the right to freedom from discrimination.

Moro said the provision of the International Labour Organisation(ILO) had defined employment discrimination in economic terms , as a violation of human rights that entails a waste of human talents with detrimental effects on productivity, economic growth.

He said that it also generated socioeconomic inequalities that undermined social cohesion, solidarity and acted as a brake on the reduction of poverty.

He said it was pathetic for a graduate in Nigeria who could not get a job upon graduation and decided to go back to school with the hope that a higher qualification, vis-a- vis a second or Masters Degree could give him a better employment opportunity.

“It is ironical that a graduate in this country can serve in the National Youth Service Corps programme at age 30 but cannot be gainfully employed ,thereafter on the fact that he/ she is now above 30 years, a situation that is a flagrant breach of his fundamental rights..

“The circumstances described in the foregoing presents the predicament of the Nigerian youth who has the requisite qualification, knowledge, skills and is ready to work but disqualified or excluded on the sole and unjustifiable ground that he/she is above the age limit by reason of his/ her birth.”

Moro said the sad situation had led many to commit age fraud by going all out to falsify their age to remain within the age limit of employability in to the Nigerian Civil Service, and all other employers of labour in the country.

Senate, in its further resolution, urged the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, other relevant agencies to restrict and discourage public and private employers from depriving millions of job seekers employment opportunities merely for not meeting age requirement.