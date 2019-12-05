The Senate has on Thursday, December 5, 2019, urged the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to reduce the number of checkpoints on Federal highways across the country.

In a statement signed by the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, the Senate said it has become necessary to reduce the checkpoints on the highways.

The lawmakers also urged Adamu to direct officers of the Nigeria Police Force to stop extorting Nigerians while they are carrying out stop and search to check vehicle particulars.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu [Naija News]

In the statement, the Senate says it “appeals to the Inspector General of Police to as a matter of urgency review the number of checkpoints on Lagos-Onitsha federal highway with a view to scaling them down and all other federal highways in the country not only as a result of the coming Yuletide festivities but all times from now going forward.

“Further appeal to the IGP to direct his men on the road checkpoints to wear human face while attending to the motoring public and eschew all forms of extortion as is commonly alleged, while carrying out stop and search and the establishment of the validity of the vehicle particulars of vehicle owners.”

According to Punch, the resolutions were reached after the consideration of a motion brought to the floor by Senator Chukwuka Utazi (PDP, Enugu North).

In his motion titled “National Security versus Disproportionate Road Checkpoints on Federal highways in the country” Utazi said, the security architecture on Nigeria has been stretched beyond its elastic limit, adding that acts of criminality have put untold pressure on the country’s national security architecture, Punch reports.

The senator maintained that roadblocks are necessary to curb criminal activities but its abuse must be condemned.