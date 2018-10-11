Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Senate urges FG to raise investigative panel on missing Army general

General Idris Alkali Senate urges FG to raise investigative panel on missing retired officer

The Senate made the call via a resolution passed on Wednesday, following a motion moved by Sen. Mohammed Hassan (APC-Yobe South) and seconded by the Deputy President of the Senate.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senate urges FG to raise investigative panel on missing Army general play

Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali

(Twitter/@social_ustaaz)

The Senate has called on the Federal Government to constitute a panel to investigate the disappearance of retired Maj.-Gen. Idris Alkali and the recovery of some vehicles from a mining pond in Plateau.

The Senate made the call via a resolution passed on Wednesday, following a motion moved by Sen. Mohammed Hassan (APC-Yobe South) and seconded by the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about four vehicles have so far been pulled out of the mining pond by investigators searching for the retired army officer who mysteriously disappeared on Sept. 3.

One of the recovered vehicles is a Toyota car belonging to Alkali, who was said to be travelling to Bauchi through the Du Road where the pond is located, shortly before his disappearance.

The lawmakers urged the government, through the proposed panel, to identify and interrogate possible suspects in the “dastardly act and ensure the perpetrators were brought to justice’’.

They said that this would serve as deterrent to other criminal elements “in the strongest possible terms.

The senators condemned the act and urged all communities in the neighbourhoods adjacent to the spot where the vehicles were recovered to cooperate with security agencies in efforts to unravel the mystery.

They also urged the security agencies to intensify their efforts to find Alkali and other missing Nigerians across the country.

While moving the motion, Hassan expressed concern over the disappearance of commuters on the Du road, particularly Bauchi-bound travellers, in the past few years, calling for urgent intervention to address the situation.

He, however, commended the Nigerian Army and security agencies involved in the search for Alkali for their thoroughness which, he noted, led them to the pond where the vehicles were recovered. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Atiku Abubakar Ex-VP’s media firm allegedly owes staff N97m in unpaid...bullet
2 2019 Election Afenifere group in closed-door meeting with Obasanjobullet
3 Melaye Senator cleans Saraki’s seat during plenarybullet

Related Articles

In Plateau Poor turnout of voters, confusion mar Local Government elections
Fulani Herdsmen Convert unused land to grazing routes – Tinubu tells FG
Herders-Farmers Crisis Fulani people are marginalised in Nigeria, feel abandoned by Buhari - Ribadu
Insecurity Plateau State gets new Police Commissioner after recent killings
Atiku Abubakar Dogara congratulates ex-VP, says PDP will break chain of bad leadership
PDP Convention We graduated from opposition to ruling party in waiting says Secondus
Nigerian News Roundup Plateau bloodbath, Sanwo-Olu takeover and other stories of the week
Nigerian Air Force NAF deploys Air Assets to Plateau
In Plateau Gagdi, former Deputy Speaker, picks APC House of Reps ticket
2019 Election See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Rivers

Local

Kachikwu: Buhari's minister lied about university degree
Kachikwu Report shows Buhari's minister lied about university degree
APC says Dogara has no electoral value as he defects to PDP
Abubakar Lado Reps set for showdown with IGP over detention of lawmaker
President Buhari has signed an Executive Order for Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS).
Buhari President signs Executive Order for Voluntary Offshore Assets Regularization Scheme (VOARS)
Saraki faults INEC verdict on Osun governorship election, urges PDP supporters to remain firm
Saraki Senate refers INEC Budget, others to committees
X
Advertisement