ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Senate approves 10 additional National Parks for Nigeria

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said the additional parks were necessary for the regulation of the use of Nigeria’s unique ecosystem, particularly the fauna and the flora ecosystems.

Nigerian Senate
Nigerian Senate

Recommended articles

This followed the adoption of a motion on the National Park declaration Order 22, sponsored by Sen. Gobir Abdullahi(APC-Sokoto) at plenary.

Presenting the motion, Abdullahi said that President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate on Nov. 16, 2022, requesting the concurrence of the Senate to the National Park declaration Order, 2022 in consonance with section 18 of the National Park Service Act 2004.

He said the national park declaration order sought to establish 10 additional national parks based on due feasibility studies and environmental impact assessment in 12 selected forests and game reserves in various states of the federation.

ADVERTISEMENT

He listed the parks to include the Alawa National Park, Niger state, Apoi National Park, Bayelsa state, Edumenun National Park, Bayelsa state, Galgore National Park, Kano state, Hadejia Wetland National Park,Jigawa state.

Others were Kempe National Park, Kwara state, Kogo National Park, Kastina state, Marhi National Park, Nasarawa state, Oba Hill National Park, Osun state and Pandam National Park, Plateau state.

He said the additional parks were necessary for the regulation of the use of Nigeria’s unique ecosystem, particularly the fauna and the flora ecosystems.

“The establishment will address the fast rate of disappearance and degradation of Nigeria’s forest, achieve and develop adequate tourism infrastructure in line with international best practices,” he said.

He said the establishments would help protect and preserve the biodiversity and natural heritage of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abdullahi said that Section 18 of the National Park Service Act 2004 as amended provided for the concurrent of the National Assembly.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate approves 10 additional National Parks for Nigeria

Senate approves 10 additional National Parks for Nigeria

Osinbajo seeks global synergy on stamping out terrorism in Africa

Osinbajo seeks global synergy on stamping out terrorism in Africa

Sen. Musa tasks APC to zone 10th Deputy Senate President to North Central

Sen. Musa tasks APC to zone 10th Deputy Senate President to North Central

Buhari inaugurates oil exploration in Nasarawa

Buhari inaugurates oil exploration in Nasarawa

PDP appoints Amb. Damagum as acting National Chairman

PDP appoints Amb. Damagum as acting National Chairman

Balogun Market fire under control – Lagos Fire Service

Balogun Market fire under control – Lagos Fire Service

Akwa Ibom govt distributes farm inputs to secondary schools

Akwa Ibom govt distributes farm inputs to secondary schools

Nigerian doctors trained for ₦48k per session - Ngige

Nigerian doctors trained for ₦48k per session - Ngige

Ayu’s suspension is illegal – Spokesperson for PDP PCC

Ayu’s suspension is illegal – Spokesperson for PDP PCC

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners