Sen. Wamakko mourns massive killing in Sokoto by bandits

News Agency Of Nigeria

The attack led to the death of no fewer than 30 persons and left many others injured.

Senator Aliyu Wamakko (Daily Post Nigeria)
Wamakko, in a statement issued by Malam Bashar Abubakar, his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, condoled with the bereaved families who lost their loved ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed men suspected to be bandits on Saturday launched an attack on the people of six villages in Tangaza LGA of Sokoto state.

Wamakko, the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader in the state, described the incident as unfortunate and ungodly.

“For this attack, the authority should urgently take the necessary measures and ensure that the perpetrators must be brought to book to face the wrath of the law.

“I condoled with the people of the area and prayed Allah the Almighty to forgive the deceased and reward them with Jannatul Firdausi as their final abode,” he said.

The lawmaker also prayed for the quick recovery of those who sustained various degree of injuries, who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

