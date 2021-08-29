Sen. Na Allah’s eldest son killed in Kaduna

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)reports that father of the deceased, Bala Ibn Na Allah, is the Senator representing Kebbi South Senatorial District.

The 36 year-old son was a pilot by profession.

The Kaduna State Police Command’s Public Relations officer , ASP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the incident to NAN.

Jalige said the death of deceased was reported to the police at about 3.30pm.

He said the killers took his car, and that investigation had commenced on the matter.

Narrating how the deceased was murdered, Garba Mohammed, Special Adviser to Sen. Na Allah, told NAN that late Abdulkarim was tied in his room and strangled while the assailants escaped with his vehicle.

Mohammed said the remains of the deceased had been buried on Sunday evening at Unguwan Sarki cemetery in Kaduna.