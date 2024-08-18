ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Self-centred leaders must go for Nigeria to make progress - Obasanjo

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obasanjo said the current crop of leaders occupying offices at all levels of governance must loosen their grip on the country.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo. [Getty Images]

Recommended articles

The elder statesman disclosed this at the Leadership Empowerment International Conference in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital on Saturday, August 17, 2024.

He was a Special Guest of Honour at the event where 25 distinguished Nigerians were conferred with honorary Doctorates in leadership by a South Africa-based Immanuel Theology Institute International in affiliation with Priesthood Leadership Development Initiative Inc.

Obasanjo stated that Nigeria has remained backwards in all development indices because of leadership deficit, suggesting that the present crops of leaders occupying offices at all levels of governance must loosen their hold on the country to entrench progress.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former military head of state said Nigeria currently bears the plague of self-centred leaders who are deficient in knowledge, bereft of understanding and demonstrating a brand of leadership that doesn't see service as the centrepiece for development.

Obasanjo called on Nigerians to endeavour to seek an end to the culture of enthroning transactional leaders as against transformational leaders who will prioritise the delivery of good governance.

“There is no end to leadership and service to your community until you breathe the last. And you can never be too old to be a leader and to give something to the community in which you lead and serve as a leader, to serve your state, your country, the continent and the world,” he said.

“And if you ask me in one word, what is the bane of Nigeria today? I will not think about it twice. I will say it is leadership. Leadership that is self-centred, leadership that is a deficit of knowledge and understanding and leadership that does not see service as the centrepiece of what leadership is all about.

“If we can get the leadership right, we will get all other things right. This is what LEIC is doing that is commendable and very good. We must encourage and inculcate good leadership into every level of our national life,” the former President added.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He has a special interest in politics which he's covered extensively for years. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Self-centred leaders must go for Nigeria to make progress - Obasanjo

Self-centred leaders must go for Nigeria to make progress - Obasanjo

Deeper Life head, Kumuyi urges Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another

Deeper Life head, Kumuyi urges Nigerians to make sacrifices for one another

9 Nigerians participate in Korea cooking competition

9 Nigerians participate in Korea cooking competition

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Expert lists what Nigeria is doing right in building defence capabilities

Police to reduce multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry Expressway

Police to reduce multiple checkpoints along Lagos Badagry Expressway

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

Gov Sanwo-Olu inaugurates last of 5 Red Line rail flyovers in Mushin

2 dead as Zamfara bandits engage soldiers in fierce encounter

2 dead as Zamfara bandits engage soldiers in fierce encounter

ECOWAS' finances won't be threatened by Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso exit - Kalu

ECOWAS' finances won't be threatened by Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso exit - Kalu

Gov Alia calls for rescue of 20 UNIJOS medical students kidnapped in Benue

Gov Alia calls for rescue of 20 UNIJOS medical students kidnapped in Benue

Pulse Sports

Israel Adesanya is not leaving - Nigerian Stylebender reacts after loss to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

Dricus du Plessis tries to break Israel Adesanya's neck - South African submits Nigerian to win UFC 305

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

What a shame - Peter Obi blasts 'Rascality and Recklessness' in Nigerian sports administration after Paris 2024 flop

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Mikel reveals how he and Drogba plot to bring Osimhen to Chelsea

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Naija Stars Abroad: Victor Osimhen missing, Iheanacho suffers senior nightmare as Josh Maja steals show

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

Maduka Okoye: Super Eagles ‘most handsome’ gets emotional after being mobbed by pitch invader in Coppa Italia win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ebonyi State governor, Francis Nwifuru [Within Nigeria]

Nwifuru pays ₦450m counterpart fund for World Bank’ women project

Kegites Club forms new association in US [NAN]

Kegites Club forms new association in US

Nigerians condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Nigerians online condemn woman for tearing husband's passport at Lagos airport

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia. [Twitter:@Alialization]

Gov Alia condemns assassination of humanitarian worker in Benue