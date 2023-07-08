ADVERTISEMENT
Security tops agenda as Tinubu jets out to Guinea-Bissau for ECOWAS Summit

News Agency Of Nigeria

The president is expected back in Nigeria at the end of the meeting.

The meeting to be held in the port city of Bissau, Guinea-Bissau on Sunday is expected to address memoranda on pressing sub-regional issues.

A statement from the presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, announced that the memoranda include Report of the 50th Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the report covers security challenges faced by the member countries.

“Slated for discussion is Report of the 90th Ordinary Session of ECOWAS Council of Ministers on the financial situation of the body and the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

“It will also discuss the Report on the status of Transition in the Republics of Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

“Other items slated for discussion include; Memoranda on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and the Report on Obstacles to Free Movement of Goods on the Abidjan- Lagos corridor”, he said.

He said that Tinubu would be accompanied by some members of the Presidential Policy Advisory Council and other top government officials.

