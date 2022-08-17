RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security threat: Jigawa Govt. closes schools abruptly

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Jigawa Government has ordered the closure of all schools across the state.

Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru (Daily Trust)

The Commissioner for Education in the state, Dr Lawan Yusuf who confirmed the development to newsmen in Dutse on Wednesday, cited security threat as reason behind the closure.

Yusuf said the schools were closed on Wednesday morning after the state received intelligence report about possible attacks on schools across the country, particularly in border states.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) who visited some of the schools reports that students, including those in boarding schools were released to go home.

Among the schools visited included Dutse Model International School, Government Commercial Secondary School, Dutse Capital School and Nuhu Muhammad Sunusi Government Day Secondary School.

Personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), were seen patrolling schools in Dutse.

NAN also reports that schools in the state were scheduled to close on Friday after completing third term examination.

However, the students who were still taking examinations were told to go home, a development that caused apprehension among residents of Dutse, the Jigawa capital.

News Agency Of Nigeria

