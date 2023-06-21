ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Security experts applaud Tinubu’s selection of new service chiefs

News Agency Of Nigeria

An expert said Ribadu, the new National Security Adviser (NSA), was perfect for the job because he laid the foundation for the EFCC.

President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]
President Bola Tinubu. [Presidency]

Recommended articles

Ibadin, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lagos, said some of the new appointees had held security offices in the past and performed commendably during their tenures.

According to him, the development is a good omen to the security architecture of Nigeria especially the selected key changers from the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce and other agencies.

“The new chiefs will perform better than their predecessors because in terms of professionalism many of them understand the system already.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you look at all of their biography and antecedents, many of them have been tested and are very okay for the position,” he said.

Ibadin also said that Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, the new National Security Adviser (NSA), was perfect for the job because he laid the foundation for the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The EFCC is very attractive today because Ribadu made it so when he was the head; because he is fearless and dogged; therefore; he is the best man to manage the NSA.

“So, we need somebody to come and redesign the security architecture and I believe Ribadu will do it, especially with the increasing oil thefts and insecurities all over the country.

“I believe in the next six months, people will be able to travel across the roads with confidence in Nigeria,” the security expert said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ibadin advised Tinubu to allow the security agencies do their jobs without interference from politicians.

“It is easy to accuse the security agencies for not giving us top notch security but what we don’t know is that it is the politicians who compromise security with politics,” he said.

Also, Dennis Amachree, President, Security Strategic Group, said that the appointment of the new service chiefs was critically tied to the appointment of the NSA.

“First, the president does not want a seniority clash among the NSA and service chiefs, so he went down the rung to pick new chiefs who will be Ribadu’s mates or possibly his juniors.

“Secondly, he will want them to work as a team to achieve the national security objectives. The possible synergy is what is needed now, considering the security issues facing the country,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

NAN reports that some of the newly appointed officers are: Maj.-Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Maj.-Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief Of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Adm. E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Others are DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-GP) and Maj.-Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), among others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Imansuangbon, other PDP decampees receive LP membership cards in Edo

Imansuangbon, other PDP decampees receive LP membership cards in Edo

Security experts applaud Tinubu’s selection of new service chiefs

Security experts applaud Tinubu’s selection of new service chiefs

British ministers, businesses responding positively to Tinubu's policies - Envoy

British ministers, businesses responding positively to Tinubu's policies - Envoy

APM closes case against Tinubu, Shettima after calling one witness

APM closes case against Tinubu, Shettima after calling one witness

Education stakeholders praise Kano Gov over demolition of illegal structures

Education stakeholders praise Kano Gov over demolition of illegal structures

Anambra loses 50% of revenue to touts, leakages – AIRS Director

Anambra loses 50% of revenue to touts, leakages – AIRS Director

Court restores Mahdi Gusau as Zamfara deputy governor

Court restores Mahdi Gusau as Zamfara deputy governor

What are the odds for Nigeria to win AFCON

What are the odds for Nigeria to win AFCON

University urges FG to increase budgetary allocation to flood control

University urges FG to increase budgetary allocation to flood control

Pulse Sports

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Peter Olayinka: Super Eagles star and Nollywood wife celebrate 2nd wedding anniversary

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Wilfred Ndidi: Super Eagles star could join Ronaldo, Benzema in Saudi revolution

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Super Eagles coach bemoans missed chances vs difficult Sierra Leone

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Why are the Super Eagles struggling for clean sheets?

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Tinubu [Presidency]

BREAKING: Tinubu appoints Nuhu Ribadu, Dele Alake, Wale Edun as special advisers

President Bola Tinubu meets Aliko Dangote in Aso Rock. [Presidency]

Tinubu meets with Bill Gates, Dangote

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace. [Pulse]

How the tenures of all 5 EFCC bosses ended in disgrace

Vice President Kashim Shettima apologises to Muslims over his recent comment about National Assembly leadership. [Daily Trust]

Shettima apologises to Muslims over his comment on National Assembly leadership