Security agencies neutralise 21 suspected bandits in Kebbi - Official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The council chairman stated that the locals and vigilante killed 17 suspected bandits recovered arms, ammunitions' and motorcycles, while two locals were killed.

BANDITS (Image illustration) [Credit: Google]
BANDITS (Image illustration) [Credit: Google]

The Council Chairman, Alhaji Hussani Bena, confirmed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday. He said Danko Wasagu is sharing border with Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State where the bandits get access to Kebbi.

According to him, the incident started on Monday through Tuesday up to Wednesday, adding that the bandits came through Mariga into Tudun Bichi under Wasagu, but a credible intelligence kept the security agencies, vigilante group and locals on alert which led to a successful ambush.

He said the locals in collaboration with vigilante killed 17 suspected bandits recovered arms, ammunitions' and motorcycles, while two locals were killed.

Bena added that the bandits also moved to Tangaran village and abducted nine farmers working on their farmlands, but all of them were later rescued by combined efforts of security agencies, vigilante and locals at a village called Lugga under Ayu District.

The chairman said a careful watch on the movement of the bandits also resulted in another encounter at Bakin Gulbi village where the combined team killed four bandits, recovered weapons and rescued three kidnapped persons, assuring that the bandits’ movement was being monitored for further action.

He, however, said that the bandits had killed Marafan Mai Inuwa under Kanya District and abducted some people, but were later rescued by the army after killing some of the bandits.

He noted that in line with the directives of the governor: “We have visited Kanya District, where all the displaced persons from the surrounding villages converged and commiserated with the people and presented a message (token) from His Excellency, Kauran Gwandu.”

While commending the gallant efforts of security agencies, vigilante and locals, Bena appealed to people for more support and cooperation towards providing credible intelligence to effectively flush out criminals out of their areas.

The chairman pleaded for more deployment of military personnel at Malekachi village, which remained a transit route for the bandits as well as Dankade village.

He assured that the Commissioner for Humanitarian Affairs had been briefedbon how the ministry should aid the affected victims with palliatives to cushion the effects of the ugly development.

