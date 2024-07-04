Security agencies arrest 2,678 suspects for various offences in June

SCIPC is a committee of the spokespersons for the military, police, intelligence and response agencies set up by the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA).

The update was presented at the news conference by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adejobi said that a total number of 93 kidnap victims had been rescued unhurt and reunited with their families, and recovery of 144 firearms and 3031 ammunition within the period was recorded.

He said a team of detectives from the State Intelligence Department (SID), FCT Police Command, had on June 13, apprehended six suspects specialising in sales of registered SIM cards to criminals.

According to him, the suspects operate with other people’s identities to avoid being traced or tracked.

He said that more than 1,100 already registered SIM cards, three registration machines and other gadgets were recovered from the suspects.

Adejobi said that operatives of the FCT command also apprehended one Ikechukwu Didi (54) a male from Enugu State who specialises in gun running and recovered seven automatic pump action shotguns.

He added that a total of 1,000 rounds of live cartridges were recovered from the suspect who would soon be arraigned in court.

He said the police made significant strides, arresting suspects involved in the Ekiti killings and the mastermind of the 2012 Ado-Ekiti jailbreak on June 26.

“On June 30, one Nigerian and three Indian Nationals were kidnapped by unknown kidnappers at Ikenne area of Ogun state under heavy firing.

“They were later rescued unhurt by the Police while two of the kidnappers were neutralised after a fierce gun duel with operatives who stormed their camp.

“Recovered items include 109 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 5 AK 47 rifles, Eight AK 47 magazines, and Two cell phones.

“Equally, on June 13, operatives of the NPF-NCC arrested three suspects who hacked the JAMB website granting fake admissions letters to candidates, which were used to secure admission into tertiary institutions and mobilization into NYSC illegally.

“The arrest also led to the recovery of four domain websites used by the suspects.

“The suspects have been charged to court while efforts are on to clamp down on another similar syndicate,’’ he said.

Adejobi said that four suspected illegal miners were on June 17, apprehended in Anambra, showcasing the government’s unyielding efforts to combat illegal mining activities.

According to him, the Federal Government has unveiled 350 additional operatives on June 14, to bolster mining marshals, demonstrating its commitment to tackling illegal mining activities.

Dr Peter Afunanya, Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications at, the Department of State Services (DSS), said the agency had been proactive in providing intelligence in tackling the security challenges confronting the nation.

Afunanya said that the service had also engaged in several combat operations to deter criminals from committing mayhem in some parts of the country, calling on all Nigerians to support the fight against insecurity.

The Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service, ACC Abubakar Umar, debunked the allegation that the service had denied the detained Binance official, access to medical care.

Umar said the responsibility of the service was unique as a security agency by keeping away those who conflict with the law.

“We don’t just dwell only on their reformation and rehabilitation, but we have a robust healthcare system because if you check the morbidity rates and the mortality rate in our custodial centres, I will say is 0.1 per cent.

“For finance chief, he is not under any serious health condition, he is fine with us, and he will continue to be fine with us,’’ he said.

On his part, the Spokesperson for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFFC), Dele Oyewale, said the planned protest by some groups had a potential for violence and underlying motives.

He accused those being investigated and prosecuted by the commission of making efforts to discredit the anti-graft agency.