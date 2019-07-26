Schneider Electric is partnering with PowerForAll and Rockerfeller Foundation to develop human capital sufficient enough to curb the widening unemployment gap in Nigeria's power sector.

A recent study by PowerForAll reveals that there is an urgent need to develop human capital in Nigeria and other sub-Saharan countries in order to foster economic growth.

The report highlighted a huge gap in the available renewable energy jobs to Nigerians when compared to what is available globally.

Out of a total 10.3 million jobs that will be created to cater for 1billion people without electricity, a paltry 76,000 (less than 1percent) is available to Nigeria.

In order to change the narrative, the interactive brainstorming sessions at the campaign launch were themed: “Increasing investment in decentralized renewable energy (DRE)-focused education towards job creation and economic growth” and “Galvanizing stake holders’ action for human capital needed to achieve SDG 7”

In his keynote address, Moyosore Sodipe, the head for Access to Energy Business Development for Anglophone West Africa, stated that: “Schneider Electric is committed to tackling the challenge of jobs shortage in the energy sector and have already begun”.

He noted that the collaborating partners will equip Nigerians in order to take advantage of the window of opportunity to create jobs and groom entrepreneurs.

Schneider Electric often creates room for high school students to visit its facilities in order to acquaint themselves with its operations.

The company also engages in donating equipment to technical and vocational centres to enhance training, while ensuring that it trains the trainer and provides industry-relevant curricula.

Nigeria’s unemployment rate stood at 36.5 percent in the third quarter of 2018.