Elections: INEC to hold high-level meeting with NNPC over fuel scarcity
INEC has vowed to deal decisively with issues relating to logistics ahead of the elections.
The commission said a high-level meeting with the NNCPL will be held to resolve whatever challenges that may occur as a result of the fuel scarcity. across the country.
This comes as Nigerians continue to grapple with prolonged fuel scarcity and its attendant price hike, which has been attributed to supply shortage by the NNPCL, the sole importer of Premium Motor Spirit for the country.
Speaking on this development in an interview with Sunday Punch, the National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, INEC, Festus Okoye, said the commission had put mechanisms in place to resolve logistical issues ahead of the February and March polls.
According to him, this includes a meeting with the NNPCL management to ensure that the commission solves the issues in line with its own processes and procedures.
Okoye's words: “The issue relating to logistics, we are going to deal with it. We are going to hold a high-level meeting with the NNPCL to resolve whatever issues or challenges we have.
“We are going to solve the issues based on our own processes and procedures. We have things under control.”
Similarly, an aide to the President of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), who chose to remain anonymous told Sunday Punch that the body had alternative plans in place to ensure that fuel scarcity doesn't become a hindrance to the movement of election materials ahead of the polls.
The source said: “This is probably one out of the many few situations where we have fuel distribution issues like this and a little bit scarcity, but that does not mean that we did not make proper arrangements earlier on.
“When you are dealing with extension services as special services for the public, there is usually a plan ‘B’ on the ground. So, I do not think there will be issues at all in conveying election materials. We had a tripartite agreement involving INEC, the NURTW and every other body that is related to the election; so I do not think there will be any issue at all.”
