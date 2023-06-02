Sanwo-Olu vows to give Lagos biggest children hospital in Africa

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State made the pledge at a special Jumat to mark his inauguration for a second term, at the Lagos Central Mosque, Lagos Island, on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Jummat service is part of activities of the government’s 11-day inauguration programme.

Other slated activities is the Cultural Day celebration to be held on Saturday while a Thanksgiving/Church Service comes up on Sunday at Marina.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, disclosed that plans were in place to build the biggest children hospital in Africa.

“We have our agenda and it is our plan to build the biggest children hospital in Africa.

“We are committed to better the future of our children and we believe in your support and encouragement to do this,” he said.

The governor assured the people that they would not regret voting them in for the second term.

Speaking on the ‘THEMES Plus’ agenda, the governor explained that social inclusion, gender equality, youth and women empowerment would be part of the administration’s focus.

“We will make sure that everybody is involved and Lagosians can get the benefit of good governance.

“No one will be left behind on account of their social status, gender or young age.

“We will design all our policies and programmes to ensure that everyone is carried along and catered to,” he said.

The governor said that the essence of the special Jumat service was to thank God for the success of the elections while praying for a better Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu harped on the need for Nigerians to always pray for their leaders to get it right.

“It is good to pray for our leaders because if they get it right or wrong, we will all suffer the consequences.

“That is why it is good to pray for God to guide us and our leaders so that the future of our children can be better and greater,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief Imam of Shitta Mosque, Lagos Island, Sheik Muaz Habeeb, urged the people to put their trust in God and pray for their leaders to be led by Him.

He cautioned the people from cursing their leaders while appealing to them to continually show their support for the new administration.

“Let us put all our challenges before God because He is the only one that makes and keeps promises.

“Also, in our private corners, l enjoin parents to be responsible by taking good and proper care of the children God has blessed us with.

“Likewise, we should be thankful for what God has done, and when we do, He will surely do more,” he said.