Sanwo-Olu visits helicopter crash site, commends rescuers

Speaking with newsmen after assessing the site of the private helicopter crash, Sanwo-Olu commended the efforts of all the first responders, as well as residents who joined in the rescue mission.

A single-engine fixed wing – Jabiru aircraft with registration number 5NCCQ, with two passengers on board crash-landed into an old communication pole inward Ikeja Bus Stop on Oba Akran Avenue, Ikeja Lagos at about 4.00 p.m. on Tuesday.

The two occupants of the helicopter were rescued and are being attended to at the hospital. The governor, who stopped at the site on his way from the airport after joining President Bola Tinubu on a trip to Benin Republic, said that no lives were lost in the unfortunate incident.

Sanwo-Olu thanked God that the incident did not result in any fatality, saying that extensive investigation into the incident would be carried out by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB).

He commended the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), for relentlessly clearing the road off debris from the helicopter. Sanwo-Olu also thanked residents of the neighbourhood and two individuals – Oluwafemi and Opeyemi, who participated in putting out the fire from the aircraft after it crash-landed.

According to him, while everybody was running away, Opeyemi and Oluwafemi were the very first people that looked for water and they were able to also help to rescue the two passengers that were inside the helicopter.

”There was an unfortunate helicopter crash on the road of Oba Akran, right in the middle of the road. It was a single-engine helicopter that had two passengers on board.

”The two passengers on board have been rescued. They are currently at a hospital and are receiving treatment as we speak.

”We do not know the cause of the helicopter crash. That would be done by experts at the NSIB, which is an investigative bureau.

”We could see that the crash site had been secured. All the wreckage has been evacuated and moved into a truck.

“It would be transported officially and handed over to the Nigerian Aviation Authority where I am sure necessary investigations would be done.

”We are thankful to all the residents and all of you that came out very quickly and were able to rescue the occupants. Thanks to workers at the fuel station because where the crash happened was a gas line.

”I am thankful to the two people I mentioned earlier and I am sure we are happy that while the unfortunate incident happened in the middle of the road, it has not led to any fatality,” he said.

The governor said official information from the Federal Airport Authority was also expected on the incident.