Sanwo-Olu urges residents to stay calm amid biting cash scarcity

News Agency Of Nigeria

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has urged residents to remain calm, as the Federal Government resolves the cash scarcity situation in the country.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
He informed that he had joined a delegation that met with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to deliberate on measures to remove the hardship caused by the scarcity of the new currency.

The governor, then, urges residents to remain calm as the government was doing everything possible to normalise the situation.

”The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has promised to put measures in place to ensure residents have access to currency notes released to banks,” he said.

