ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Nurudeen Shotayo

The government had introduced the 50% reduction some weeks before the general elections as a palliative measure against the effect of naira scarcity.

A photo combination of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a BRT bus. [ChannelsTV]
A photo combination of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and a BRT bus. [ChannelsTV]

Recommended articles

This was contained in a statement by the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in which the government stated that fares of state-owned buses will return to their original rates from the said date.

Recall that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, had in early February introduced the 50% reduction on all state-owned transport services as a measure to cushion the effect of the bitting naira and fuel scarcity faced by residents of the state.

But, the statement from LAMATA on Tuesday announced the reversal of the policy, adding that it will take effect on the first day of next month.

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement read: “With effect from Saturday, April 1, bus fare on all regulated buses — BRT, standard and FLM — shall revert to 100 per cent rate.

“Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, approved a 50% slash in bus fares following the cash crunch brought about by the recent currency swap.

“Following the Supreme Court and Federal Government’s pronouncements on the use of old notes alongside the new notes and return of stability to the system, the 50% rebate is hereby discontinued.”

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Sanwo-Olu to end 50% slash in Lagos bus fares from April 1

Labour Party to return ₦25m nomination fee to family of deceased aspirant

Labour Party to return ₦25m nomination fee to family of deceased aspirant

Ghana university offers admission to Nigerian students at Enugu trade fair

Ghana university offers admission to Nigerian students at Enugu trade fair

There will peaceful transmission of power to Tinubu on May 29 - FG insists

There will peaceful transmission of power to Tinubu on May 29 - FG insists

Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu as 'master strategist' in 71st birthday message

Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu as 'master strategist' in 71st birthday message

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Ihedioha withdraws from Imo gov race, apologises to supporters

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

Making me Senate President would bring peace to Nigeria - Kalu tells Buhari

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

LP reduces nomination fee for 3 governorship elections to ₦15 million

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

Buhari believes Tinubu will give Nigerians effective leadership

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Senator Ike Ekweremadu and wife, Beatrice Nwanneka. [Business Day]

BREAKING: UK court finds Ekweremadu, wife guilty of organ trafficking

Country home of late Lt.-Gen Oladipo Diya in Agada road, Odogbolu.

Diya’s country home in Ogun devoid of sympathisers

CJN tinubu (PeoplesGazette)

SAN reacts to alleged meeting between CJN Ariwoola and Tinubu

Protest by Nigeria Union of Pensioners Lagos state (Guardian)

PTAD set to unveil “I Am Alive” confirmation portal for pensioners