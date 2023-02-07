Sanwo-Olu sympathises with Funke Akindele over mother's death

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, on Tuesday, said that it was often hard to find the right words at such a time like this for someone who had lost a beloved person.

He said that losing mothers was one of the deepest sorrows for man.

The governor prayed for peace, comfort, courage and love for Funke, his immediate siblings, the Adebanjo and Akindele families, as they go through a most difficult period of mourning of the dead.

"My heart goes out to Funke, friends of the Adebanjo and Akindele families on the demise of their daughter, mother and grandmother, Dr RB Adebanjo-Akindele, who answered the ultimate call today, Tuesday, February 7, 2023.

"Death of loved ones, whenever it happens, is usually a very painful episode but we must be consoled by the good life lived by the deceased person.

"We should relish in the beautiful memories the dead left behind for us," he said.

Sanwo-Olu urged the PDP deputy governorship candidate to be comforted by the good life that her late mother lived and continue to pray for her repose.

"On behalf of my family and the good people of Lagos State, I hereby express my heartfelt condolences to the entire families and friends of Adebanjo and Akindele.