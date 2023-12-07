ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu swears in Energy Commissioner, Ogunleye, Special Adviser on Infrastructure, Daramola

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged the newly appointed cabinet members to start working immediately and take their responsibilities to an enviable height.

The new cabinet members include Mr Abiodun Ogunleye as the Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources and Mr Olufemi Daramola as Special Adviser on Infrastructure.

Speaking during the ceremony at the Exco Chamber, Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu urged the newly appointed cabinet members to start working immediately and take their responsibilities to an enviable height, to meet the yearnings and expectations of Lagos residents.

He said that it was clear that the new cabinet members would add value, as they had been carefully chosen. According to him, it is clear that the new two executive members have the pedigree that can take their responsibilities to an enviable position.

"Engr Daramola is a young man that I have followed up and I have seen his tenacity, commitment to ensure that he puts his very best into assignments and responsibilities that have been given to him.

"He is an example to all other public officers and civil servants that, the Lagos State Executive Council is not an exclusive preserve of external appointees. If you have done well and we see it, you can indeed, get on to this level.

"I am sure there are other Permanent Secretaries that would aspire to get to this level. We believe that as a former Permanent Secretary, who we know too well, he (Daramola) would bring a lot of experience into his office as a Special Adviser in the Office of Infrastructure.

"Mr Biodun Ogunleye is a man who has a lot of energy. It is not a coincidence that he is Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources,” he said.

The governor said that the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources was an important one because the government had led the conversation for the actualisation of the unbundling of the sector.

"So, we have carefully brought in someone that we believe can help achieve and realise the energy sufficiency that we require in Lagos.

"The needs of Lagosians and their aspirations is that every household wants power.

"They want a sector that will completely meet the yearning of the citizens and we believe with his (Ogunleye) expertise, industry knowledge and wealth of experience, we hope that he will hit the ground running knowing fully well the expectations of that office,” he stated.

Sanwo-Olu congratulated the family members of the newly sworn-in cabinet members, saying that they had donated to government, people that would be use very adequately to help achieve government’s objectives.

Giving the Vote Of Assurance, Ogunleye expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve in the Lagos State Government. He promised that they would do their best to ensure that the purpose of the THEMES+ agenda were actualised.

