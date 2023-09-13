ADVERTISEMENT
Sanwo-Olu swears in 37 commissioners, special advisers

News Agency Of Nigeria

Speaking on behalf of the new cabinet members, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy thanked the Lagos State Government for the opportunity given to serve.

Newly Sworn-in Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]
Newly Sworn-in Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Sanwo-Olu during the swearing-in ceremony held at Adeyemi Bero Auditorium, Alausa, Lagos, urged the new members of the executive council to ensure that every decision taken had the best interest of the people.

According to him, the expectations of our people have never been higher than they are right now, therefore, doing your best to meet them is not an option.

“Lagos is the centre of excellence; your work must be excellent in every ramification.

“Working together, carrying the people along, keeping your feet on the ground, and ensuring that every decision you take has the best interest of our people at the heart of it, are the surest ways to succeed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 23 commissioners and 14 special advisers were swore in.

The lists of the commissioners and special advisers are; Lawal Pedro (SAN) – Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice; Bolaji Dada – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation; Prof. Akin Abayomi – Commissioner for Health; and Tokunbo Wahab – Commissioner for Environment.

Newly Sworn-in Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, during the Swearing-in of 37 Commissioners and Special Advisers at Ikeja, on Wednesday. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]
Newly Sworn-in Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotosho and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, during the Swearing-in of 37 Commissioners and Special Advisers at Ikeja, on Wednesday. [Twitter:@Mr_JAGs]

Gbenga Omotoso – Commissioner for Information and Strategy; Ibrahim Layode – Commissioner for Home Affairs; Mobolaji Ogunlende – Commissioner for Youths and Social Development; and Dayo Alebiosu-Bush – Commissioner for Waterfront Infrastructure.

Abisola Olusanya – Commissioner for Agriculture; Gbenga Oyerinde – Commissioner for Special Duties;

Toke Benson-Awoyinka – Commissioner for Tourism; Osiyemi Oluwaseun – Commissioner for Transportation; and Moruf Akinderu-Fatai – Commissioner for Housing.

Tunbosun Alake – Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology; Afolabi Ayantayo – Commissioner for Establishment, Training and Pension; and Kayode Roberts – Commissioner for Local Government Affairs.

Mosopefoluwa George – Commissioner for Economic Planning and Budget; Folashade Ambrose-Medem – Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment; and Jamiu Alli-Balogun – Commissioner for Basic Education.

Akinyeri Ajigbotafe – Commissioner for Wealth Creation; Olumide Oluyinka – Commissioner for Physical Planning;

Abayomi Oluyomi – Commissioner for Finance; and Tolani Akibu – Commissioner for Tertiary Education

Others are, Rotimi Fashola – Special Adviser, Agriculture; Abiola Olowu – Special Adviser, Commerce, Industry and Investment; and Sola Giwa – Special Adviser, Transportation.

Olajide Babatunde – Special Adviser, Electronic Geographical Information System (EGIS); Idris Aregbe – Special Adviser, Tourism; Dr Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya – Special Adviser, Health; and Adekunle Olayinka – Special Adviser, Works and Infrastructure.

AbdulKabir Ogungbo – Special Adviser, Taxation and Pension; Bola Olumegbon – Special Adviser, Central Business District; and Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu – Special Adviser, Environment.

Afolabi Tajudeen – Special Adviser, Political and Civic Engagement; Barakat Odunuga-Bakare – Special Adviser, Housing; Yekini Agbaje – Special Adviser, Rural Development and Chieftaincy Affairs; and Iyabode Ayoola – Special Adviser, Central Internal Audit.

Speaking on behalf of the new cabinet members, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy thanked the Lagos State Government for the opportunity given to serve.

He pledged that they would be committed to their duties.

“I assure you on behalf of my colleagues that we will make you proud and not disappoint you,” Omotoso said.

NAN reports that present at the event are; Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State; his Deputy Dr Obafemi Hamzat; Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Abimbola Saliu-Hundeyin; Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola; and Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde.

Others are, Minister for Solid Minerals Dele Alake; members of the Governor’s Advisory Council, Body of Permanent Secretaries, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, political chieftains, party faithful, amongst others.

News Agency Of Nigeria

