Sanwo-Olu seeks peaceful, harmonious coexistence in Lagos

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, made the appeal at the Special Ramadan Lecture and Tafsir programme held at the Lagos House Mosque Complex, Ikeja.

The special Ramadan lecture and Tafsir programme was organised by the Ministry of Home Affairs to usher in the Ramadan Fast.

He said that no government could achieve any success without divine intervention and support from its citizens.

According to him, peaceful and harmonious living will galvanise the desired growth of the economy and foster prosperity for all.

He solicited for continuous prayers for the administration, in order to continue to serve the people right and exceed their expectations.

Sanwo-Olu also appreciated Lagos residents for massively voting for the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu and his re-election as the governor.

He said the trust reposed in his administration would not be taken for granted, as he promised a better deal for residents of the state.

In his lecture, with the title: ”Indeed After Difficulty Comes Ease”, Sheikh Abdul Rahman Ahmad said that every difficulty was imbedded in ease, as God used difficulties to instruct, correct and redirect the attention of man to Himself.

Admad urged the Muslim Faithful to trust Allah, even in the face of challenges and hardship; as difficulties also reproduced security instead of fear, joy instead of doom.

He charged the government to eradicate unlawful taxes and levies as demanded by unauthorised individuals in the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Elegushi said the Ramadan fast was a command from Almighty Allah as recorded in the Holy Quran, Chapter 2.

Elegushi urged all Muslims to avail themselves of the training and serenity that Ramadan afforded, to cleanse their hearts, enrich their souls with virtues and re-dedicate themselves to the good of humanity and the development and progress of Lagos and Nigeria.

He also urged Muslims to cater for the less privileged around, as commanded by the Holy Quran, even as they abstained from all forms of wrongdoing even beyond the fasting period.

The commissioner urged a harmonious co-existence, devoid of prejudice, hatred, acrimony and bigotry and for residents to exhibit attributes of charity and good neighbourliness during and beyond the fasting period.

The annual Ramadan lecture and Tafsir prayer would be observed throughout the 30 days of the Ramadan.