Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, has expressed the state's readiness to pay its workers above the N30,000 recently approved as minimum wage by the Federal Government.

During a meeting with the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trades Union Congress (TUC), and the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), the governor assured that however little it is, the state will definitely pay more than the approved minimum wage.

"I have made commitment even before, and I'm again emphasising that however little it is, we will certainly pay more than the N30,000 minimum wage," he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, signed into law, the Minimum Wage Repeal and Enactment Act 2019, which increased the minimum wage for Nigerian workers to N30,000 from N18,000.

Although, the SSA to the President on National Assembly matters, Ita Enang, had said that the effective date of the new bill was April, Nigerian states are yet to start the implementation since the signing of the bill into law.