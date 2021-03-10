Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says COVID-19 vaccination will commence in the state this weekend.

The state had on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, received the first consignment of 507,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the federal government.

Sanwo-Olu said a steering committee has been set up for the deployment of the vaccine, adding that there’s a clear-cut strategy for the distribution of the vaccine.

The governor said this on Wednesday when he received Dr Walter Mulombo, the country representative of the World Health Organization, at the State House, Alausa.

“We have instituted a steering committee for the vaccine administration, which comprises health practitioners in the public and private sectors. They have designed a robust vaccine implementation strategy and they have identified various segments of our citizens who need to get first and in what order,” Sanwo-Olu was quoted by Gboyega Akosile, Chief Press Secretary.