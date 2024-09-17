ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu reopens Odo Iya Alaro bridge, to punish Lagosians caught vandalising

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor urged citizens to take responsibility for protecting the infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu reopens rehabilitated Odo Iya Alaro bridge, warns against vandalism
Sanwo-Olu reopens rehabilitated Odo Iya Alaro bridge, warns against vandalism

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, said that the rehabilitation aligned with the administration’s commitment to ensuring adequate traffic management and ease of transportation. The governor urged citizens to take responsibility for protecting the infrastructure.

Sanwo-Olu warned against removing newly installed manhole covers, threatening prosecution for those caught doing so. He explained that the new manholes were made of fibre, making them useless for theft.

“The newly replaced manholes are now made of fibres and not metals, so this makes it useless to whoever takes it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let the manholes be, they are there to protect human beings so that they do not fall off the bridge, they are there for safety.

“Anyone caught removing the manholes from the bridge, will be prosecuted”.

The governor commended stakeholders involved in the project’s early completion, which took 54 days instead of 90 days. He thanked the Office of Works, Infrastructure, Ministry of Transportation, and LASTMA for their efforts.

In his remarks, Olufemi Daramola, Special Adviser on Infrastructure explained that the rehabilitation included installing new expansion joints and remedial works, making the bridge motorable and ready for use.

“The project was completed ahead of schedule to ease the suffering of road users in the corridor.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The rehabilitation of the Odo Iya Alaro Bridge is a significant step towards improving traffic management and transportation in Lagos State,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Tinubu approves national disaster relief fund amid Borno floods

Sanwo-Olu reopens Odo Iya Alaro bridge, to punish Lagosians caught vandalising

Sanwo-Olu reopens Odo Iya Alaro bridge, to punish Lagosians caught vandalising

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

Chosen Church reacts to online mockery of viral 'AK-25' testimony

'Rice alone won't solve Nigeria's problems' - Atiku's aide to Tinubu

'Rice alone won't solve Nigeria's problems' - Atiku's aide to Tinubu

How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

How petrol crisis could jeopardise Edo gubernatorial election

Tinubu says he cut off his trip to America to condole with Borno flood victims

Tinubu says he cut off his trip to America to condole with Borno flood victims

Edo Election: Commissioner of Police debunks alleged ties with Wike

Edo Election: Commissioner of Police debunks alleged ties with Wike

BREAKING: Tinubu arrives in Maiduguri to condole with flood victims

BREAKING: Tinubu arrives in Maiduguri to condole with flood victims

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

I’ll work against Peter Obi if he becomes running mate to anybody - Aisha Yesufu

Pulse Sports

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

‘You can’t cage such players’ - Ex-Super Eagles star claims Eguavoen is a better coach than Peseiro

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

'I carry a lot of pressure with me' - Antonio Conte explains life without Victor Osimhen

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

He was the best - Fabio Capello wastes no time in picking Ballon d'Or winner

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Super Eagles star Wilfred Ndidi beats Jay Jay Okocha’s Premier League record

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Victor Osimhen: Chelsea to save ₦135 Billion by signing exciting alternative to Super Eagles striker

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fuel scarcity worsens as NNPCL increased petrol price amid scarcity. [Punch]

Fuel scarcity: NULGE chairman dies at filling station while queuing for petrol

Ramirez was also convicted on a separate charge involving $368,698.24 in fraud and another case in which he defrauded Gabriel Ogie Edeoghon of $250,000 in July 2013. [Sahara Reporters]

Lagos court hands 74-year jail term to US businessman in $1.2m visa scam

Flood: VP Shettima visits Maiduguri, offers 50 trucks of rice

VP Shettima sympathises with Maiduguri flood victims with bags of rice

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal. [TVC]

Zamfara begins civil service shakeup amid terrorism claims, gov’s aide mutes