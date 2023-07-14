Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media.

The duo’s appointments were approved by Sanwo-Olu, in separate letters to them and signed by the Head of Service (HOS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

He said the two appointments took immediate effect.

Gawat, a celebrity digital media influencer and strategist, served as the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media during Sanwo-Olu’s first term. He returned to the senior role.

Ajetunmobi, a versatile and decorated reporter with The Nation newspaper, had initially served during the Governor’s first tenure as Special Assistant on Media (Print).

Sanwo-Olu reappointed Ajetunmobi to the position of Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Press (Print Media).

In the letters confirming the development, he noted that the reappointment demonstrated high-level confidence and trust in the appointed media aides.