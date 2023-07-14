Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

News Agency Of Nigeria

In the letters confirming the development, Sanwo-Olu noted that the reappointment demonstrated high-level confidence and trust in the appointed media aides.

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media.
Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media.

Recommended articles

The duo’s appointments were approved by Sanwo-Olu, in separate letters to them and signed by the Head of Service (HOS) Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

He said the two appointments took immediate effect.

Gawat, a celebrity digital media influencer and strategist, served as the Governor’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on New Media during Sanwo-Olu’s first term. He returned to the senior role.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ajetunmobi, a versatile and decorated reporter with The Nation newspaper, had initially served during the Governor’s first tenure as Special Assistant on Media (Print).

Sanwo-Olu reappointed Ajetunmobi to the position of Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Press (Print Media).

In the letters confirming the development, he noted that the reappointment demonstrated high-level confidence and trust in the appointed media aides.

”In reappointing you, the state government expects you to demonstrate a high level of dedication, diligence and selflessness in the discharge of your duties, to justify the confidence and trust reposed in you,” Sanwo-Olu said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Sit-at-home cost Southeast ₦4trn, Deputy Speaker laments

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

Tinubu to jet out for 5th Mid-Year AU meeting in Kenya Saturday

2 inmates in Anambra bag PGD, B.Sc respectively from NOUN

2 inmates in Anambra bag PGD, B.Sc respectively from NOUN

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

Sanwo-Olu reappoints Gawat, Ajetunmobi as SSAs on media

Akeredolu will resume soon, says APC National Secretary

Akeredolu will resume soon, says APC National Secretary

Tribunal refuses to grant Labour Party application to bring BVAS to court

Tribunal refuses to grant Labour Party application to bring BVAS to court

289 teenagers died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 6 months – UNICEF

289 teenagers died crossing Mediterranean Sea in 6 months – UNICEF

itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

itel S23 Super Smooth Concert takes Nigerian campuses by storm with music & talent

Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

Ambode visits Tinubu in Aso Rock amid rumoured ministerial lobby

Pulse Sports

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Okocha: Super Eagles legend and Drogba join other African legends for key events in Ivory Coast

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

Saudi Pro League pushing hard to sign Man City’s Mahrez

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

It is my decision — Man United's Ten Hag responds to captaincy controversy

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

Israel Adesanya vs Mark Zuckerberg: Facebook founder chokes Nigeria's UFC champion in new photos

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Former ASUU President Dipo Fasina. [Twitter:NiDCOM]

Missing former ASUU President Dipo Fasina found in Turkey

Kamsiyochukwu Umeh [Arise TV]

JAMB best candidate to share ₦3.25m reward with teachers

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing. [Daily Trust]

Lawmakers send colleague packing for improper dressing

Mmesoma Ejikeme was accused of forging her UTME result. [Punch]

Mmesoma confessed to using her phone to manipulate UTME result - Panel