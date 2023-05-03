The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to 2030 Lagos Smart City vision

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor said the THEMES Agenda was set as a the driving force for developmental activities to ensure local and global investment opportunities.

Lagos State Governor Babajide, Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:LagosGovernement]
Lagos State Governor Babajide, Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter:LagosGovernement]

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, made the remarks at the 2023 Lagos Architects Forum with the theme, “Lagos: An Evolving Organism.”

“The big vision for Lagos is that by 2030, the smart city ambition of the state would have been fully realised.

“And as a government, we are determined, more than ever before, to drive the institutional framework that will guarantee and provide a conducive environment to encourage and support the people of Lagos State,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He commended the annual Lagos Architects forum organised by the Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), geared towards promoting best practices for sustainable development in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the theme was apt and resonated with his administration’s vision and second term agenda of a “Greater Lagos Rising,” which targeted the evolution of Lagos.

He said his administration had worked relentlessly to fulfill its promises to Lagos residents, adding that success would not have been possible without the support of professional bodies.

He added that professional bodies had not only keyed into his administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos but had also demonstrated commitment towards making it a reality.

“We are desirous of building a Lagos that is safe, prosperous, and investment-friendly by ensuring that effective and sustainable policies are in place to provide an enabling environment for inclusive growth and drive direct foreign investment (DFI).

ADVERTISEMENT

“We envisioned for ourselves a Greater Lagos that has respect for the rule of law, starting with the government and cascading to the governed, the citizens, and where every corporate body is guaranteed access to justice.

“A state where everybody is equal before the law, that prides itself on the quality of life it provides its citizens through adequate availability of basic social infrastructure.

“Where there is access to qualitative education, health facilities, and quick response to epidemics, natural disasters and accidents,” he said.

The governor said the THEMES Agenda was set as a the driving force for developmental activities to ensure local and global investment opportunities.

“As a team we instituted proactive policies, demonstrated great political will, and pursued investor-friendly policies aimed at promoting domestic and global partnerships in the management of the state’s megacity challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore the resultant creation of enabling environment made Lagos a natural business haven with immeasurable return on investment.

“It is important to state that your Institute has shown leadership and a spirit of excellence which has seen architects engage in several nation-building activities across the country, particularly in Lagos State.

“Your contributions to various developmental dialogues, employment of the youth, financial reforms, and sustainable development have continued to positively impact the citizens of this state and on behalf of the people of Lagos State, we thank you,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

It's unfair to say 2023 elections were rigged - Wike

It's unfair to say 2023 elections were rigged - Wike

PSC to check misconduct, human right abuses by police officers

PSC to check misconduct, human right abuses by police officers

Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to 2030 Lagos Smart City vision

Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to 2030 Lagos Smart City vision

FG approves use of blockchain technology in Nigeria

FG approves use of blockchain technology in Nigeria

Senate seeks clemency for Ekweremadu ahead of sentencing in UK

Senate seeks clemency for Ekweremadu ahead of sentencing in UK

I've paid my dues - Doguwa states why he deserves to be next Speaker

I've paid my dues - Doguwa states why he deserves to be next Speaker

Court stops Seplat Energy from holding AGM

Court stops Seplat Energy from holding AGM

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on ₦6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

Fashola urges Senate to direct query on ₦6trn unpaid ground rent to OSGF

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

Court warns DSS, Kanu's lawyers against truncating proceedings

Pulse Sports

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Ex-Chelsea star Matic reveals the secret behind Osimhen's form

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Revealed: Lionel Messi's Top 10 Most Expensive Cars in his $598 million garage

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Jordan Ayew: The resurgence

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Madrid Open 2023: Aryna Sabalenka ends Mayar Sherif's fairytale run to reach semifinals

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

Iwobi rescues point for Everton against Ndidi's Leicester in battle for Premier League survival

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

4 Championship Records set by Nigerian athletes so far at the African U18 and U20 Championships

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lieutenant Colonel Nurudeen Alowonle Yusuf has been appointed at Bola Tinubu's Aide-de-Camp.

Trained in UK, China, how Tinubu's ADC rose through the ranks [EXCLUSIVE]

NAFDAC has banned the importation of these flavours of Indomie into Nigeria. (Premium Times)

Has NAFDAC truly banned Indomie noodles in Nigeria? [Pulse Explainer]

JAMB candidates at the exam centres during the previously held Unified Tertiary Matriculation Exams.

How to check 2023 UTME results

MultiChoice head office. (PremiumTimes)

NANS gives MultiChoice 7 days to reverse DStv, GOtv subscription rates