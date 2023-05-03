Sanwo-Olu reaffirms commitment to 2030 Lagos Smart City vision

Sanwo-Olu, represented by his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Aramide Adeyoye, made the remarks at the 2023 Lagos Architects Forum with the theme, “Lagos: An Evolving Organism.”

“The big vision for Lagos is that by 2030, the smart city ambition of the state would have been fully realised.

“And as a government, we are determined, more than ever before, to drive the institutional framework that will guarantee and provide a conducive environment to encourage and support the people of Lagos State,” he said.

He commended the annual Lagos Architects forum organised by the Lagos Chapter, Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), geared towards promoting best practices for sustainable development in the state.

Sanwo-Olu said the theme was apt and resonated with his administration’s vision and second term agenda of a “Greater Lagos Rising,” which targeted the evolution of Lagos.

He said his administration had worked relentlessly to fulfill its promises to Lagos residents, adding that success would not have been possible without the support of professional bodies.

He added that professional bodies had not only keyed into his administration’s vision of a Greater Lagos but had also demonstrated commitment towards making it a reality.

“We are desirous of building a Lagos that is safe, prosperous, and investment-friendly by ensuring that effective and sustainable policies are in place to provide an enabling environment for inclusive growth and drive direct foreign investment (DFI).

“We envisioned for ourselves a Greater Lagos that has respect for the rule of law, starting with the government and cascading to the governed, the citizens, and where every corporate body is guaranteed access to justice.

“A state where everybody is equal before the law, that prides itself on the quality of life it provides its citizens through adequate availability of basic social infrastructure.

“Where there is access to qualitative education, health facilities, and quick response to epidemics, natural disasters and accidents,” he said.

The governor said the THEMES Agenda was set as a the driving force for developmental activities to ensure local and global investment opportunities.

“As a team we instituted proactive policies, demonstrated great political will, and pursued investor-friendly policies aimed at promoting domestic and global partnerships in the management of the state’s megacity challenges.

“Furthermore the resultant creation of enabling environment made Lagos a natural business haven with immeasurable return on investment.

“It is important to state that your Institute has shown leadership and a spirit of excellence which has seen architects engage in several nation-building activities across the country, particularly in Lagos State.