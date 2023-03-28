Sanwo-Olu praises Tinubu as 'master strategist' in 71st birthday message

Sanwo-Olu, in his congratulatory message, signed by his his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, described Tinubu, who turns 71 on March 29 as a "visionary, consistent, loyal and enigmatic master strategist".

He said that the president-elect's democratic credentials were scholarly materials for study in political economy.

According to him, Nigeria is blessed to have Tinubu as its next democratically elected president from May 29, given his intellect, as well as a development-focused and detribalised disposition towards governance.

He said that not many leaders in contemporary Nigeria were as detribalised as Tinubu, as his heart accommodated every section of the country.

"Asiwaju Tinubu's large heart, accommodating and listening nature endeared him to millions of Nigerians who filed out to vote for him in the February 25 presidential poll.

"On behalf of my darling wife, Ibijoke, and the good people of Lagos State, as well as leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), I wish the nation's President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, happy 71st birthday.

"At 71, Asiwaju has attained the age that what matters most is the legacy to bequeath to people after him and God has blessed him with a great opportunity to take the mantle of leadership of Nigeria, and chart the right path of progress for the people of Nigeria.

"Asiwaju Tinubu has donated the greater part of his adult life for service to humanity, Lagos State and Nigeria. His many contributions to democracy and good governance have helped the political and democratic trajectory of Nigeria since 1999.

"It is also on record that he stood firmly on the side of the Nigerian people, even at the risk of losing his life and personal belongings during the dark days of the military junta," he said.

The governor said that Tinubu fought tirelessly with other progressives and pro-democracy activists during the annulment of the June 12 struggle, to end the military interregnum and enthrone democracy, which all enjoyed today.

Sanwo-Olu said that in the political history of Nigeria, Tinubu would forever be a reference point.

He said that Tinubu had made and redefined the socio-political history of Nigeria, by contributing his quota to the survival of democracy and uninterrupted civilian administration in Nigeria for 24 years.

"His emergence as president-elect is a reward for his hard work and contributions to the country based on his political astuteness, courage, and sagacity.

