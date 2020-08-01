Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, says he rescued a man from committing suicide and proceeded to pay off his debt.

The governor publicly disclosed this on his Twitter account that the incident happened on Friday, July 31, 2020.

He said the man was planning to jump from the Third Mainland Bridge into the lagoon because he had a debt of N500,000.

"We rescued him and paid the debt. These details are what makes the difference," he posted.

Third Mainland Bridge is one the the most common public spots for suicide or suicide attempts in Lagos.

The government has implemented various methods to clamp down on its prevalence, including the enforcement of a controversial law that criminalises attempted suicide.

Sanwo-Olu narrated the event while describing his visit to the Lagos Island Maternity Hospital to celebrate Eid-el-Kabir with healthcare workers and patients.

The governor said the visit gave him a chance to see things for himself, and he promised that his administration will continue to prioritise the welfare of the people.

"We need to always show the humane side of us while not losing sight of the big picture. "

"Yes, we want to build roads, bridges and schools but we certainly need to create time for the little things as well," he said.