Sanwo-Olu opens Oyingbo Flyover as Red Line Rail takes shape

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, on invitation of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, inaugurated the project undertaken by Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA).

The Inauguration of Oyingbo Flyover came three days after Yaba Flyover – another key Red Line infrastructure – was inaugurated by Sanwo-Olu.

Speaking during the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said that the Oyingbo Overpass Bridge was to ensure the safety of lives and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic at level crossings along the Red Line Rail.

He said that the 7.7 metre bridge was the second of the four that had been delivered to ensure safety of lives and ensure easy of vehicular traffic at the Red Line.

The Oyingbo Flyover serves as a major transit link between Lagos Island and Mainland, ascending from Murtala Mohammed Way in Ebute Metta and dropping traffic into two separate arterial roads – Iddo and Costain.

According to him, the project solves vehicular congestion and delays, which hamper free movement in the vicinity.

He said that the overpass would also eliminate pedestrian and vehicular interference on the rail tracks, significantly reducing the risk of accidents and collisions between trains and vehicles.

The governor said that the investment would not only enhance uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic at level crossings along the Red Line corridor, but the infrastructure would also improve commerce and life quality of the residents.

”Today, we are opening another Overpass Bridge constructed to ensure safety of lives and uninterrupted flow of vehicular traffic at level crossings along the Red Line.

”This key project, which is the second of the five bridges undertaken by Lagos State Government along the rail corridor, has been delivered in Oyingbo, famous for being a thriving centre of commerce.

”The siting of this infrastructure in this area is strategic and intentional to achieve a seamless integrated intermodal transport system for the people.

”Oyingbo Flyover is an important bridge connecting Oyingbo Station of the Lagos Red Line to the Oyingbo Bus Station. The infrastructure has also opened new connectivity for motorists and commuters going to the Island from the Mainland,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that the opening of Oyingbo Bridge came at the right time in view of the announced maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge, which prompted the closure of Ebute Metta sections, serving as passageways for motorists going to Lagos Island.

He said that Oyingbo Flyover would now provide alternative routes to access Lagos Island.

The governor warned against misuse of the infrastructure , as the State Government would not tolerate illegal activities, including trading, under the bridge.

He said that the contract for the bridge had not only harnessed the local engineering expertise, but the infrastructure had also enabled skill transfer and developed local engineering solutions.

The governor said that students of engineering from tertiary institutions based in Lagos were engaged throughout the period of the construction, for them to learn and derive value.

Also speaking, Oyebanji said that Lagos had become a model for transformative leadership, progressive reforms and good governance.

”The commissioning of this massive infrastructure project speaks to what is possible when you have a thinking leadership and a government that works with a vision at the helm.

”Ekiti State has a lot to learn from Lagos in terms of creating a practicable development vision that will be passed on to successive administration,” he said.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, said that the flyover further attested to the drive of the governor’s development blueprint- THEMES Plus Agenda- to deliver an integrated transportation master plan aimed at making Lagos a competitive city.

The Managing Director, LAMATA, Abimbola Akinajo, commended Sanwo-Olu for demonstrating courage to ensure timely completion of the Red Line infrastructure.

The Chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government Area, Omolola Essien, described the event as ”momentous occasion”, as the bridge was ”a symbol of progress” for Lagos Mainland residents.

Essien promised to galvanise residents in protecting the bridge and prevent illegal trading under it.

”I sincerely extend the appreciation of Lagos Mainland residents to Mr Governor for his unwavering commitment to the transformation of Lagos and our city.

”I believe this infrastructure will improve the quality of life of the people and ease transportation within this axis.