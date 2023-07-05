ADVERTISEMENT
Jandor begs tribunal for more time to call witnesses against Sanwo-Olu

News Agency Of Nigeria

Jandor wants more time to bring more witnesses in the interest of justice and fair hearing.

Dr Abdulazeez Adediran, aka Jandor [VanguardNG]
Dr Abdulazeez Adediran, aka Jandor [VanguardNG]

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-member tribunal headed by Justice Arum Ashom on Tuesday ordered Adediran's counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor (SAN), to serve processes to respondents.

The respondents are Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat; All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party (LP), LP governorship candidate in the state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour; and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ashom also directed that the respondents should make responses on Tuesday or Wednesday.

"The hearing of the application for the extension of time is hereby adjourned until July 6," Ashom said.

The application dated July 2 was filed on July 4. In the application, Adediran prayed the tribunal to grant him more time to bring more witnesses in the interest of justice and fair hearing.

However, counsel to INEC, Adetunji Oyeyipo (SAN), urged the tribunal to close Adediran’s case. Oyeyipo said that he did not see any reason for the extension, adding that the application lacked merit.

"Granting them another day means that the tribunal will grant us some days more to respond, and the tribunal does not have the luxury of time.

"We urge the court to close the case of the petitioner today," he said.

Benjamin Nwosu, counsel to Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat, also asked that Adediran's case should be closed.

"What the petitioner is seeking to do is unknown to electoral practice and the law is right that proceedings in election tribunals are strictly time-bound."

Counsel to APC, Noris Quakers (SAN), said, "The rule says that the petitioner shall have three days to prove his case and shall not go beyond four days."

Folagbade Benson, counsel to Rhodes-Vivour, however, said he would leave the decision at the discretion of the court. Counsel to LP, Idowu Benson, also left the decision at the discretion of the court.

