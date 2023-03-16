Sanwo-Olu is my candidate, Oba of Lagos tells Rhodes-Vivour

The monarch made this known while receiving the Labour Party governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour to his palace at Iga-Idunganran on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour, alongside other party chieftains, had gone to the palace to pay homage to the traditional ruler and also seek his blessings ahead of the governorship election on Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The monarch hailed the Labour Party flag-bearer for his courage to join the contest and also described his decision to visit the palace as a walk in the right direction.

However, the traditional ruler, who is famously known for wearing his political heart on his sleeve, told Rhodes-Vivour that he had declared his support for Sanwo-Olu because he believed in him.

He added that the Lord has ordained it that the current governor will serve an eight-year term.

Oba Akioulu’s words: “I declared my support for Sanwo-Olu because I believe in him and the Lord has said it is Sanwo-Olu who will win.

“For you Gbadebo, the future is open to us. God will not kill you, there is nothing wrong in you contesting. All of those contesting are my children. God should help us to make the state better. When Sanwo-Olu wins, the government will involve all of us, there is no winner takes all, and God will grant him long life,”

“He is a citizen of Nigeria, it is his right to come to his father since I’m the father of all. It is however said we are equal in the eyes of God but we are not equal in the love of God.

“I have also advised him as a young man. Politicians don’t fight, they only disagree, there’s nothing wrong with him wanting to be governor, but I have told him where I stand. He should not relent after this contest but I am fully behind Sanwo-Olu.”

While urging Lagosians to shun any act of electoral violence and ensure they discharge their civic duty without any rancour, Oba Akiolu cautioned the residents, especially the non-indigenes, against the controversial statement that ‘Lagos is a no man’s land,’ saying such a declaration is unheard of.

“By the grace of God, there is no reason we should quarrel with ourselves. The people should come out en-masse and be very peaceful while performing their constitutional duties. There should be no harassment of anyone, we are all part and parcel of this country,” the royal father added.

One of the visitors, Adekoyejo Rhodes, who spoke on behalf of the Labour Party candidate, reiterated the party’s commitment to a peaceful election on Saturday.