Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Yaba flyover bridge, promises Lagosians more

Speaking at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu said the construction of four bridges across rail lines started three years ago.

”The bridges, located at Ikeja, Mushin, Yaba and Oyingbo, are designed to ensure the safety of our people.

”Over the years, we have recorded avoidable fatal accidents on railway crossings, most of the time due to human errors.

”We recall the last one which occurred in March this year at the PWD/Ikeja GRA level crossing involving a Lagos State government staff bus.

“Sadly, lives were lost and people suffered varying degrees of injury in that accident.

”Today’s ceremony is, therefore, significant, because with this Overpass Bridge and others at Ikeja, Mushin and Oyingbo, which will be formally commissioned before the end of the year, there will be no more occurrence of train-vehicular accidents at these locations,” he said.

The governor said his administration remained focused on developing sustainable solutions to the transportation challenges along the major transit spines, with a view to giving relief to the residents, by reducing congestion and improving travel time as well as the cost of commuting.

He said some of the major transit spines were already receiving attention, and these included Ikorodu Road, Oshodi-Lagos Abeokuta Motor/Expressway, to the border between Lagos and Ogun State at Ota, Lekki Epe Expressway, Berger to CMS and Lagos Badagry Expressway.

The governor urged residents of the area to protect the Yaba Overpass Bridge from vandals and other societal enemies.

He reiterated that the bridge was not a marketplace, as the steps, ramps, and sidewalks were not for displaying wares.

”Our law enforcement agencies have been given strict instructions to ensure zero-tolerance for any misuse of this facility,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Also speaking, Mrs Abimbola Akinajo, the Managing Director, Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority, said the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Red Line Yaba Overpass Bridge was bound to drastically reduce congestion in the vicinity.

Akinajo said the Yaba Overpass Bridge was one of the bridges the Lagos State Government agreed with the Federal Ministry of Transport to build to separate vehicular and train traffic, hence, eliminating incessant accidents on railway level crossings.

She added the Federal Ministry of Transport agreed to construct five bridges at Jonathan Coker around Fagba, off Iju Road; Asade Market, which had been completed and already in use; Sogunle; Ilupeju bypass; and Fadeyi.