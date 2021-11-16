RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor expects the facility to resolve perennial gridlock problems in the area.

384-capacity multi-level car park and facility building in Onikan, Lagos [LASG]
384-capacity multi-level car park and facility building in Onikan, Lagos [LASG]

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday said that the newly constructed 384-capacity multi-level car park and facility building in Onikan would resolve perennial gridlock resulting from indiscriminate parking in the axis.

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu, inaugurating the project, said additional event centres in the facility would also create jobs and boost economy of the area.

He said that the project, which began in June 2013, was in line with his administration's resolve to complete all inherited projects, based on his THEMES agenda which has traffic as a first pillar.

The governor said the project site used to be a dumpsite, but his administration had converted the land into a viable economic boosting edifice to positively impact the lives and livelihood of Lagos residents.

"This is a major standpoint of our administration, as traffic management is a major driver of our economy.

"Lagos Island could be modestly referenced as one of the largest commercial corridors in the state.

"There is therefore, a corresponding increase in commuting, especially, high volume of vehicular traffic including social activities, culminating in traffic gridlock and pressure along this corridor.

"This Multi-Level Facility Building will service the stadium and other primary social centres such as Island Club, Yoruba Tennis Club, Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, King George V Park, Police Command Recreational Centre as well as other facilities in the neighbourhood and fix the parking requirements generated by these centres," he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the edifice had the capacity to accommodate 384 cars on five suspended floors, with offices for tickets and restrooms on each floor in addition to the event centres and other facilities.

He said the automated multilevel facility was conceived in 2013 to service the primary social centres in the neighbourhood with parking needs, adding that, his administration would continue to leverage technology to boost infrastructure.

"Undoubtedly, this infrastructure will bring to Lagos Island axis great improvements, it will serve the purpose of reducing indiscriminate parking and greatly resolve traffic gridlocks, and that is moving towards the Smart Megacity of our dream; a Lagos where no one is slowed down and where we all succeed together," he said.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs Aramide Adeyoye, said the scope of works for the project include five car parking floors with a capacity for 384 vehicles, with offices for tickets and rest rooms on each floor.

Adeyoye said that the sixth floor is a multi-purpose mixed use consisting of Club House having two banquet rooms, with sitting capacity of 800 and 600 persons each.

Others, according to the Special Adviser, are a water treatment plant, elevators and staircases for smooth pedestrian movement, fire alarm systems, CCTV, data network and power.

"It will also reduce traffic congestion, enhance safety and security along the corridor, and of course provide aesthetically pleasing environment.

"More importantly, this project will complement all our efforts around the Tourism infrastructure within the precinct of Onikan," she said.

She said facility managers had been engaged for effective maintenance, while commending the contractor that handled the project, Messrs DKR Associates.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

Ortom urges Buhari to reject direct primaries for parties in Electoral Amendment Bill

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

FG feeds 9 million pupils - Minister

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

Sanwo-Olu inaugurates multi-level car park facility

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

'The criminals cannot be lucky always,' Buhari talks tough against bandits again after massacre in Sokoto

US expects Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to take findings of Lekki toll gate shooting panel seriously

US expects Buhari, Sanwo-Olu to take findings of Lekki toll gate shooting panel seriously

FG wants to vaccinate 50% of target population in 3 months after hitting only 2.9% in 8 months

FG wants to vaccinate 50% of target population in 3 months after hitting only 2.9% in 8 months

Gbajabiamila steps in to prevent another ASUU strike

Gbajabiamila steps in to prevent another ASUU strike

Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai

Alleged money laundering: Former AGF Adoke asks court to extend his medical trip to Dubai

Nigerian arrested for trying to travel with fake COVID-19 vaccination card

Nigerian arrested for trying to travel with fake COVID-19 vaccination card

Trending

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)

Senator wants accused to prove innocence, instead of accuser to prove guilt

Senator Ali Ndume wants prosecutors to gain the upper hand in corruption cases