Sanwo-Olu goes to China, seeks collaboration for transportation development

Ima Elijah

Governor Sanwo-Olu's itinerary includes a comprehensive inspection of various projects currently underway in Beijing.

Sanwo-Olu commemorates completion of Phase I of Blue Line rail project. [Twitter:JagBros]
The primary objective of his visit is to engage in trade and investment talks with key officials at the renowned China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), a major player in the global construction and infrastructure development industry.

Governor Sanwo-Olu's itinerary includes a comprehensive inspection of various projects currently underway in Beijing, notably the Signaling System (CBTC etc.) and Metro projects executed by CCECC.

This move aligns with the Lagos State government's commitment to providing a state-of-the-art multimodal transportation system for the public.

Scheduled later in the week, the Lagos State Governor will extend his visit to Dalian, where he plans to visit the headquarters of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation and the CRRC Lvshun base.

During this leg of the trip, a significant high-level meeting is on the agenda with the Chairman of CRRC Dalian, a subsidiary of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.

The focal points of this meeting will include technical discussions on the DMUs for the Red Line and EMUs for the Blue Line.

Stakeholders from Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), CCECC, and CRRC Dalian are expected to participate, aiming to forge collaborative efforts in advancing transportation infrastructure in Lagos.

