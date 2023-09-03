ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Sanwo-Olu flags off food palliatives, targets 500,000 vulnerable households

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some of the beneficiaries commended the governor for the support to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flags off distribution of food items for 500,000 vulnerable households in the state, on Sunday at Lagos House, Alausa. (NAN/PHOTO)
Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flags off distribution of food items for 500,000 vulnerable households in the state, on Sunday at Lagos House, Alausa. (NAN/PHOTO)

Recommended articles

Speaking during the exercise at the Lagos State House, Alausa, Ikeja, the governor said that the strategic goal of the programme was to reach vulnerable households in the state with staple food items, using two methodologies.

He said that under the category one, groups would receive bulk food items including 50kg rice, 50kg Garri and 100kg of beans.

He said that category two, individual vulnerable households would receive food boxes which consist of 10kg rice, 5kg garri and 5kg Beans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I stand before you all today, deeply aware of the challenges that many Lagosians have been facing with regards to the sharp increases in transportation cost and the prices of essential food items across the state as a direct effect of the policy on the removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

“As a responsive government, we announced a number of measures aimed at ameliorating the effect of the policy on our people, most especially the vulnerable.

“These palliative measures which are already being implemented includes a 50 per cent reduction in transportation cost in the government-owned bus system and free health services for pregnant women in government hospitals among others.

“One of the measures which we announced and being formally flagged off today is the distribution of food items for vulnerable households through the Lagos Food Bank Programme.

“The strategic goal of this programme is to reach 500,000 vulnerable households in the state with staple food items using two methodologies – bulk and individual.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Bulk food items include (50kg Rice, 50kg Garri and 100kg Beans) for groups, and food boxes (10kg Rice, 5kg Garri, and 5kg Beans) for individual vulnerable households,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said that to ensure transparency in the implementation of this intervention, a monitoring committee would be constituted.

Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flags off distribution of food items for 500,000 vulnerable households in the state, on Sunday at Lagos House, Alausa. (NAN/PHOTO)
Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, flags off distribution of food items for 500,000 vulnerable households in the state, on Sunday at Lagos House, Alausa. (NAN/PHOTO) Pulse Nigeria

According to him, members of the committee would be drawn from religious groups, trade unions, people with disabilities, civil society/non-governmental organisations, youth groups, community development councils and representatives of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

He said that distribution would be done in phases among the various beneficiary groups for ease of the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The governor noted that in line with this plan, each group would be duly informed of the date for collection.

“Overall, this initiative will directly impact 500,000 benefitting households, over 2,500 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises involved in bag manufacturing, food aggregation, packaging, and logistics, while over 25,000 employees of the MSMEs will be indirectly impacted.

“I will like to use this opportunity to solicit for the support of well-meaning and public spirited individuals and organisations for this programme so that more of our people in need of this intervention can be reached.

“Be rest assured that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that all items received get to the intended beneficiaries,” he said.

The governor said that his administration acknowledges the economic challenges experienced at this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the policies being implemented by the federal government are difficult but necessary measures that must be taken to reposition our economy on the path of sustainable development and prosperity for all citizens.

“I am, therefore, appealing for the continued understanding of all Lagosians with the assurance that we will do everything within our capacity to implement measures that will cushion this temporary pain.

“We will continue to initiate programmes and projects that will uplift our people and provide quality living conditions to all."

Some of the beneficiaries commended the governor for the support to reduce the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

Josephine Babalola, Vice Chairperson, People Living with Disabilities, Lagos State Chapter, thanked the governor for his continuous support to the physically challenged in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alhaji Anifat-Amosa Babaniji, an Islamic cleric, lauded the government, urging it to do more in alleviating the economy hardship in the state.

“I am very happy about it because it will go a long way for the less privileged people.

“The impact of fuel subsidy is being felt by everyone in general. So, this is a welcome development.

“When this palliatives goes round, people will be relieved a little bit from the policy,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of 18 groups received their food palliatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), religious groups and physically challenged group.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Solid minerals will contribute 50% to Nigeria's GDP – Dele Alake

Solid minerals will contribute 50% to Nigeria's GDP – Dele Alake

NDLEA intercepts skunk, laughing gas consignments at Lagos airport

NDLEA intercepts skunk, laughing gas consignments at Lagos airport

Nigeria exported £3.3bn worth of goods into UK in 1 year - British envoy

Nigeria exported £3.3bn worth of goods into UK in 1 year - British envoy

Sanwo-Olu flags off food palliatives, targets 500,000 vulnerable households

Sanwo-Olu flags off food palliatives, targets 500,000 vulnerable households

How we made first-class in universities — Graduates

How we made first-class in universities — Graduates

UNIMAID alumni visit patients in national hospital to mark Shettima’s birthday

UNIMAID alumni visit patients in national hospital to mark Shettima’s birthday

NDLEA arrests suspected kingpin behind fake couple’s cocaine trafficking

NDLEA arrests suspected kingpin behind fake couple’s cocaine trafficking

Why Nigeria’s power privatisation is not working – Energy Consultant

Why Nigeria’s power privatisation is not working – Energy Consultant

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

UK granted 132,000 visas to Nigerians in first half 2023 — Envoy

Pulse Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Cristiano Ronaldo called out on Twitter for hawking herbal drink

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

Greenwood: Manchester United outcast finally finds a home in Getafe

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

‘One of the nicest men’- Ex-Liverpool star explains why Odemwingie’s move to QPR failed

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Deadline Day Recap: Fulham announce Iwobi, PSG sign Kolo Muani deal, Barca announce Cancelo and Felix all the DONE deals!

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

Fabrizio Romano: 13 Amazing facts you should know about football's no.1 Transfer guru ahead of Deadline day

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Portable

Why NBA invited Portable to perform at corporate event

Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Enoh during his inspection tour of National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos. [NAN]

Why I relocated my office to MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja – Minister

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency